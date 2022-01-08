The center sends a justification notice to Bathinda SSP, asks her to respond during the day

The Union’s Home Office on Friday issued a notice of justification to Bathinda, Chief Police Superintendent Ajay Maluja in connection with alleged security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to Punjab, reported The gallery. The ministry asked Maluja to respond during the day.

Massive controversy erupted on Wednesday after Modi had to cancel his visit to Punjabs Ferozepur as his convoy was stranded on an airlift for more than 15 minutes as protesters blocked the road to the village of Hussainiwala in the district.

The Center called this a major security breach. However, Punjab’s chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi rejected the request and said there was no threat to the prime minister’s security. He did, however, express his regret for what had happened.

In the letter, which was seen by The galleryUnion Government Deputy Secretary Archana Varma said there was a security breach during the Prime Minister’s visit and asked Maluja why disciplinary action should not be taken at his against under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

Your response should be received in that ministry no later than 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 8, otherwise it would be presumed that you have nothing to say and disciplinary action deemed appropriate would be initiated against you, the letter said.

He cited a report as saying that it was necessary to have a strong police deployment for road trips, but claimed that adequate security deployment for emergency road trips had not been made for the cavalcade of prime ministers.

He said the state government and civil authorities are legally obligated to provide assistance to the special protection group under the 1988 Special Protection Group Act.

… But the information available so far indicates that the police at the protest site have been found to be inactive, senior police officers present at the site have also proved ineffective in their efforts to facilitate the movement of the carcade of the VVIP, according to letter, according to The gallery. All along the route, only a skeletal police deployment was observed.

Where was the threat? Punjab CM request

Channi again refuted the claims of breach of security and claimed there was no threat to the prime minister’s life, NDTV reported.

Some people were fidgeting on the road, he told NDTV in an interview. They did not know that the Prime Minister was taking this route. The cavalcade of prime ministers knew about the commotion a mile away. So they turned around. Where was the threat here?

He added: No one shouted slogans in front of the prime minister. So where is the threat to life here? In a democratic system, if someone organizes a sit-in, there is a system for getting off the road. There was no plan to take this road.

The chief minister said it was not the first time that the prime minister had to change his route. He said Modi had returned from Uttar Pradesh several times and changed his route to other states and asked what the problem was if he had to turn back to Punjab.

These allegations are completely unfounded. In an attempt to deteriorate the situation in the Punjab, to impose the reign of presidents in the Punjab, the situation is portrayed incorrectly, the chief minister said.

He also claimed that the Modi rally would have a seating capacity of 70,000 but only 700 people showed up, adding that was the reason he turned around.

Such pettiness you see they have concocted a new threat to the prime minister’s life story so that televisions cannot show empty seats, Channi said.

What happened on Wednesday?

Modi landed in Bathinda on Wednesday morning and was supposed to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. Later, he was to go to a rally by helicopter.

The Center said the trip was delayed by bad weather. As the visibility did not improve, he eventually traveled by road. The convoy was stranded about 30 km from the memorial as protesting farmers blocked the road.

Central agencies like the Intelligence Bureau should have anticipated the protests because the road to Hussainiwala passes through Kotkapura, Faridkot and Ferozepur the epicenter of agitation against agricultural laws, The quintet reported.

At a press conference, the Chief Minister of Punjab said the change in plan to travel by road had not been communicated to the state government. We have been informed by the prime minister’s office that he will be traveling by helicopter, Channi said. This is where a decision to travel by road was made by their [central] agencies and agents.

However, the Center claimed that state police authorized Modi to travel by road.

Channi said officers persuaded some protesting farmers the night before to end their unrest, but others gathered in Ferozepur.

Farmers have their demands and today if some people demonstrate peacefully here it should not be seen as a threat to the Prime Minister’s security, he said. I call on everyone, especially the BJP, not to play politics on the issue. Nothing like that had endangered his safety in the Punjab.