13 crucial questions Boris Johnson must answer in a festival wallpaper line

Boris Johnson is on the brink of a sordid new investigation amidst the wallpaper for access issues.

Labor said there were serious questions and concerns after the Prime Minister arranged privileged access to a cabinet minister for the man who paid 112,000 to renovate his Downing Street apartment.

Mr Johnson has asked Lord Brownlow, a Conservative peer, to authorize money for a designer renovation of his taxpayer-funded Downing Street apartment in November 2020.

And in the same post, he indicated that he was considering Lord Brownlow’s idea for a “Great Exhibition 2.0”.

Downing Street admitted that the Prime Minister then officially referred the idea to the Culture Department.

A few weeks later, then Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden met with Lord Brownlow to discuss the project.

But No. 10 insisted that such a referral was “quite usual when such suggestions are made.”

The Prime Minister’s deputy spokesman added: “This has happened and it has been decided not to go any further.

Labor is set to refer the matter to Kathryn Stone OBE, Parliament’s standards watchdog. But in the meantime, the party wrote to the Tsar of Prime Minister Lord Geidt’s standards asking him

What did you promise Lord Brownlow about the Great Exhibition?

In a text asking Lord Brownlow for money to renovate his apartment, Boris Johnson said: Ps am on the big show plan Will will come back.

We don’t know what Boris Johnson’s plan was and if there were any conditions.

It is forbidden to pursue policies in exchange for financial gain. The Ministerial Code says: Holders of public office should avoid placing themselves under any obligation to persons or organizations that may attempt to inappropriately influence their work.

Would Lord Brownlow still have had a high level meeting if you weren’t involved?

About six weeks after the PM’s text – in January 2021 – Lord Brownlow met Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to discuss a major 2.0 exhibit.

Even though the idea was not put forward, did someone with a financial connection to the Prime Minister find it easier to get a meeting than ordinary Brits?

Shadow Justice Secretary Steve Reed said: “Lord Brownlow appears to have gotten access to the Prime Minister because he was paying for the refurbishment of the apartment. If so, it amounts to bribery.”

No10 declined to say whether the Prime Minister personally spoke to Mr Dowden about the Great Exhibition or encouraged him to hold a meeting.

Why was Lord Geidt unable to access your messages?

The crucial November 2020 text exchange was missing when independent ethics chief Lord Geidt first investigated last year.

This was only revealed when Lord Brownlow delivered the messages from his own phone to the Election Commission.

Boris Johnson said a security breach – in which Popbitch revealed his number was online for anyone to see – meant he had to get a new mobile, so he couldn’t access the old ones. messages.

But Lord Geidt said that although the device was later reactivated, no attempt was made to verify the missing texts.

The watchdog said if he had had all the evidence at the time, I doubt I would have concluded, without reservation, that Boris Johnson quickly declared an interest.

Why haven’t you transferred your messages to your new phone?

Critics have pointed out that WhatsApp users can transfer their message history to a new number or device.

Why did the Cabinet Office refuse to accept the messages when offered them?

Lord Geidt has revealed that Lord Brownlow has offered to hand over all of his texts to the Cabinet Office, including the missing Prime Minister’s text.

Yet the offer was not accepted by the Cabinet Office, Lord Geidt revealed, which seems extraordinary.

He added: At no time was I informed that Lord Brownlow’s offer to share this information had been made before and had not been accepted.

Boris Johnson argued that it would have been inappropriate to repeat Lord Brownlow’s texts because the Election Commission was an independent inquiry. Who made this decision and on what basis?

Why was Lord Geidt not informed of the messages, even when No10 was informed?

Lord Geidt has revealed that from November 17, 2021, a number of people working for Boris Johnson became aware of the missing text as the Election Commission leaked information to the Conservative Party.

But they discussed it among themselves, decided it was in line with Lord Geidt’s original report, and didn’t bother talking to Lord Geidt about it.

The independent adviser on ministerial interests only learned of this when the report of the electoral commission was made public.

Boris Johnson has pledged more support for the watchdog to give him quick and comprehensive answers in the future.

Where’s your old phone now?

Number 10 won’t say – again, this is a matter of “safety”.

A spokesperson was also unable to say if any messages had been deleted.

Will a Covid public inquiry have access to your phone?

Due to the PM’s phone change last year, Lord Geidt said historical messages were no longer available for search.

This raises questions about access to a public inquiry into the management of the pandemic, which is due to start in the spring.

Dominic Cummings, for example, made numerous references to WhatsApp exchanges with the Prime Minister. A full investigation would surely require access.

Downing Street insisted all rules for providing records to public inquiries would be followed – but did not go into details.

For what other purpose was your phone accessed in June?

Lord Geidt revealed: Later, in June, after the publication of my report, the device [the PMs old phone] was again consulted for other purposes.

What was this goal? Downing Street could not respond.

If it was possible to access the messages again, why were they not viewed in the first place?

How much exactly was spent on the renovation of Downing Street?

Donor Lord Brownlow spat 112,549.42 for the overhaul of Apartment No10 – which was later reimbursed by the Prime Minister after a media storm.

But the final bill seems to have exceeded 140,000.

This is because the Prime Minister is also authorized to spend 30,000 per year of taxpayer money on the apartment.

The Cabinet Offices annual report shows that 28,647 of that budget was spent in 2020/21 on housing at No11 Downing Street. It included painting and sanding the floorboards.

When Brownlow said he knew where it was coming from, where was it from?

Lord Brownlow was originally to arrange the money through a blind trust.

But he ended up footing the bill personally when the idea of ​​trust collapsed due to legal issues.

At the time of his text in November 2020, he told the Prime Minister: As the Trust is not yet set up (will be in January) the approval is a breeze because there is only me and I know where it will come from.

Where did you get the money to pay off 112k?

Boris Johnson then reimbursed 112,549.42 directly to the supplier who performed the work.

This meant that Lord Brownlow and others who had manipulated the money – including the Conservative Party and the Cabinet Office – were reimbursed.

But where did the Prime Minister get the money? He was previously a millionaire, but had just gone through a costly divorce – and desperately wished not to foot the lump sum bill because he lacked funds.

A May 2021 report claimed that a Tory donor had even been asked to fund a nanny for baby Wilfred.

Why did you delay the publication of Lord Geidts’ letter until after Christmas?

In his letter of December 17, Lord Geidt said early publication in the coming days of his advice was necessary to meet the Prime Minister’s commitments to be transparent.

Still, Downing Street waited until Jan.6 to release the entire swap, despite it closing before Christmas.

No10 claimed officials wanted to wait for parliament to sit – despite the fact that the prime minister’s independent adviser has nothing to do with parliament.