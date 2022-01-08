Sindir PM Ismail Sabri, Malaysian media use Jokowi video to make room for ambulance





KUALA LUMPUR, KOMPAS.com – Media in line Malaysia used video of Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s convoy giving way to an ambulance to taunt Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Gazette WapCar On Friday (1/07/2022), traffic police escorting the Malaysian prime minister’s entourage stopped an ambulance at the intersection for security reasons. Write instead WapCar, Jokowi’s entourage actually put the ambulance first. Also read: MasterChef finalist threatened with death penalty for killing ART in Malaysia “This is not the first time that a video of a presidential convoy has given way to an emergency situation to go viral,” Wapcar reported in an article titled Video: Indonesian President Jokowi’s convoy gives way to ambulance, watch and learn from VIPs. “From our understanding, videos like this are intentionally designed to serve as an example both to the Indonesian people and to neighboring less developed countries such as Papua New Guinea.” Get insight, inspiration and preview from E-mail you.

Register E-mail “On the other hand, Malaysian officials will also benefit from the example President Jokowi has set for his country.” In the video uploaded by YouTube Media Malaysia The star On December 27, 2021, police guarding the entourage of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri stopped the ambulance on its way from Taman Sri Nanding, Hulu Langat, to Al Mustaqqim Mosque, Batu 16, Hulu Langat, Sunday (26 / 12/2021). The Malaysian Prime Minister and his entourage at the time were reviewing the cleanup and helping the victims. The ambulance was stopped around 11:30 a.m. Also read: Flooding in Malaysia continues to worsen, more than 125,000 people have fled Selangor police claimed that an ambulance and a 4×4 car belonging to the Red Crescent Association were stopped for security reasons when the Malaysian prime minister’s entourage passed by. In a media statement, Selangor Police said all its members always give priority to emergency vehicles such as those carrying the sick, and officers at the intersection made an initial assessment before stopping the ambulance and 4×4 car for a while. He also said that as the positions of ambulances and 4x4s would enter the main road from the intersection, the Malaysian prime minister’s convoy already on the main road should be given priority. To read also: AFF Cup, reaction of the Malaysian media after being crushed by Indonesia 4-1: the defenders are not compact, the wings are bombed, praise STY Get Updates choice news and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.

