



Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a message of sympathy to Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani for his infection with COVID-19. In his message, Xi wished Ghazouani a speedy recovery and expressed confidence that the West African country would achieve an early victory over the pandemic under the president’s leadership. The Chinese government and the Chinese people “strongly” support Mauritania’s fight against the pandemic, Xi said. Ghazouani, 65, had mild symptoms of COVID-19 after testing positive, the Mauritanian presidency announced on Tuesday. The West African country has recorded 1,445 infections in the past seven days, and the country of 4.5 million has reported 872 deaths out of 42,182 cases of COVID since the pandemic began there. is two years old, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). It also became the first country in West Africa and the 12th on the continent to meet the World Health Organization’s goal of vaccinating at least 10 percent of its population by the end of September, according to the WHO. Read more: Chinese COVID-19 vaccine donation arrives in Mauritania (Cover: file photo of Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani. / Reuters) Beijing Hong Kong Tokyo Istanbul New Delhi Singapore Damascus Baghdad Islamabad Seoul Brussels Moscow Canberra Cairo Nairobi Johannesburg Washington DC Angels Rio de Janeiro

11911km

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-01-08/Xi-sends-message-of-sympathy-to-Mauritanian-president-16Ec9592OgU/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online