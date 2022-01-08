IIM students, staff to PM





The open letter to Prime Minister Modi had 183 signatories New Delhi: In an open letter, a group of students and professors from the Indian Institute of Management called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak out against hate speech and caste-based violence in the country. The signatories said the Prime Minister’s silence on these issues emboldened hateful voices. “Your silence, Honorable Prime Minister, emboldens hateful voices and threatens the unity and integrity of our country. We call on you, Honorable Prime Minister, to stand firm against the forces that seek to divide us,” the students said. and teachers. in their letter. The letter comes in light of the recent Haridwar Dharam Sansad event where some Hindu religious leaders urged people to take up arms against Muslims and called for genocide. “Hate speech and calls for violence against communities based on religious / caste identity are unacceptable,” the letter said. The signatories said that although India’s constitution provided for the right to practice one’s religion with dignity, there was a sense of fear in the country. “There is now a sense of fear in our country – places of worship, including churches in recent days, are being vandalized and there have been calls to take up arms against our Muslim brothers and sisters. All of this is done with impunity and without any fear of due process, ”they wrote. “Your silence, Honorable Prime Minister, emboldens hateful voices and threatens the unity and integrity of our country. We call on you, Honorable Prime Minister, to stand firm against the forces that seek to divide us,” the students said. and teachers. in their letter. Letter to PM from IIM students and staff through NDTV on Scribd The letter was signed by 183 signatories, including 13 faculty members, students and faculty members from IIM-Ahmedabad and IIM-Bangalore. During the Haridwar event, a Hindu religious leader – Sant Kalicharan Maharaj – said that the aim of Islam is to take over the nation through politics. In the controversial speech, the excerpts of which went viral, Kalicharan Maharaj also urged people to elect a “staunch Hindu leader” to “protect” Hinduism.

