Prime Minister Imrans’ ‘insensitive’ remarks on Murree Spark backlash deaths – The Friday Times





In a statement apparently intended to express remorse, Prime Minister Imran Khan sparked an uproar on Twitter for linking the 19 deaths in the snowstorm in Murree with the “stampede of people proceeding [to Murree] without checking the weather conditions.

“Shocked and shocked by the tragic deaths of tourists on the road to Murree,” the Prime Minister wrote, “Unprecedented snowfall and a stampede of people advancing without checking the weather conditions caught the district administration off guard . “

Shocked and overwhelmed by the tragic deaths of tourists on the road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall and a rush of ppl proceeding without checking the weather conditions caught the district administrator off guard. To have ordered an investigation and put in place strict regulations to ensure the prevention of such tragedies.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 8, 2022

Many were amazed that the Prime Minister placed the responsibility for ensuring road safety on tourists, rather than on the government.

Blaming victim from above. Yes, guess what happens during the peak winter season – snowfall. Guess who needs to prepare for this snowfall. https://t.co/0yBDfAf7Pc

– Ammar Khan (@rogueonomist) January 8, 2022

Oh my god, this disgusting man blames the victims. These horrible people can no longer be ashamed in life yeh kaisay loag eh Tobah! There is nothing good about them. https://t.co/st5z1yQmIg

– Meena Gabeena (@gabeenaa) January 8, 2022

So this is the only fault of the visitors? What is the mechanism for alerting people entering these areas? No responsibility of gvt #Murree https://t.co/LLJQ9JZGym

– Asma Shirazi (@asmashirazi) January 8, 2022

Criticizing the government’s response, one message read: “If all the responsibility lies with the people, then what is the role of government?” Does the country operate on autopilot? “

– Saadia Ahmed (@khwamkhwah) January 8, 2022

What happened at #Murree today is a study of governance failure. It is also a study of the failure to perceive, communicate and mitigate risks. The criminal state of apathy is a sad statement for policymakers and administrators at the helm. May the deceased rest in peace.

– Imran Khalid (@ imran2u) January 8, 2022

People are dying 25 minutes from Islamabad because it was too hot and cold. If it is not a pure incompetence of the administration and of the whole apparatus at work, what else is it?

– Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) January 8, 2022

Just days before the tragedy, Information Minister Fawad Chaudry apparently celebrated the government’s success in bringing tourism to Murree.

“Almost a lakh of vehicles entered Murree. The rents of hotels and residences have increased several times. This increase in tourism shows an increase in prosperity and income for the common man. One hundred large companies made a profit of Rs. 929 billion this year. All the major media groups account for 33 to 40% of the profits, ”the minister wrote on January 5.

929 33

– Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 5, 2022

Many commentators felt that the government should do more to successfully attract tourism to Pakistan and keep tourists out of harm’s way.

This man repeatedly claims to be the greatest environmentalist ever born in the country. At the same time, he encourages commercial tourism and development projects in environmentally sensitive areas and does not know the climatic conditions just north of the capital. https://t.co/xwBKtrJGbP

– Dawar Butt (@theLahorewala) January 8, 2022

Today in Tourism 101: Lesson on How not to promote tourism https://t.co/2SsVyxfpM4

– norbert almeida (@norbalm) January 8, 2022

Heartbreaking news from Murree. You cannot boost tourism without providing the necessary infrastructure to support it and without enforcing strict policies to keep people safe during extreme weather events. Losing entire families stranded in their cars is mind-numbing.

– d kamal (andaanistan) January 8, 2022

