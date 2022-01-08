Xi Jinping supports the president of Kazakhstan. “We are voluntarily against external embarrassment” | World news





The President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, in a message to the President of Kazakhstan, Kasym-Żomart Tokayev, expressed his “sincere condolences” on the recent events in Kazakhstan. “At a critical time, you have taken decisive and powerful steps to quickly calm the situation, reflecting the responsibility of a statesman and a highly responsible position towards the country and the nation,” Xi said. You can find more content on the homepage Gazeta.pl >>> The Chinese leader stressed that “China is firmly opposed to any force that undermines the stability of Kazakhstan and threatens the security of Kazakhstan, is firmly opposed to any force that compromises the peaceful life of the Kazakh people, and is firmly opposed to external forces. deliberately wreak havoc in Kazakhstan and initiate a “color revolution”. “ Kazakhstan. President of the country selected officials, NATO “concerned” about the situation In his stance, the politician also stressed that China “strongly opposes any force attempting to undermine Sino-Kazakh friendship” and “interference in bilateral cooperation.” “As a brotherly neighbor and a permanent comprehensive strategic partner, China stands ready to do anything to provide Kazakhstan with the necessary support to help Kazakhstan overcome its difficulties. Whatever the risks and challenges it faces, China is the friend and trusted partner of Kazakhstan, and the Chinese will always be on the side of the Kazakhs, ”Xi Jinping said. See the video

Are we in danger of polexit? We ask Aleksander Kwasniewski Kazakhstan. Protests concerning, among other things, increase in gas prices Several dozen people have died in riots in Kazakhstan, including law enforcement officials, local media reported. Therefore, President Kasym-Żomart Tokayev announced January 10 as the national day of mourning. The police have initiated criminal proceedings following the protests that began on January 2. Investigations are underway, among others, against the head of the National Security Committee Karim Masimov and some members of the sacked government. According to recent reports, at least 180 gas trading companies are suspected of fixing prices. Kazakhstan. Presidential order: shoot demonstrators without warning It is still agitated in Kazakhstan. Local media report isolated cases of clashes between the security forces and groups of demonstrators, whom the authorities qualify as “terrorists”. During the riots, protesters demolished government buildings and editorial offices of state television channels. The independent news portal ORDA wrote that around 850 companies suffered losses as a result of vandalism. The damage was estimated at nearly $ 200 million. Kazakhstani law enforcement officials have been ordered to shoot anyone who does not respond to calls from officers, especially those who are armed. The Interior Ministry announced the detention of nearly 4,500 demonstrators, including foreigners. At the request of President Kasym-Żomart Tokayev, soldiers from Allied states associated with the post-Soviet Collective Security Treaty Organization flew to Kazakhstan. The organization’s secretariat announced that the contingent would number around 2,500 people. However, according to Russian media, there are already more than 2,600 troops from ODKB countries in Kazakhstan. The Interfax agency wrote that Russia continues to deploy troops to Kazakhstan, using seventy Il-76s and five An-124s.

