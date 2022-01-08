How Biden and Johnson Achieved the Same Covid Policy

On the evening of December 21, Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared from 10 Downing St to tell anxious Britons they can move forward with their Christmas plans, despite an increase in the number of new coronavirus cases. Almost at the same time, President Joe Biden walked to a White House lectern to give Americans a similar green light.

It was a striking, albeit unintentional, display of synchronicity from two leaders who started out with very different approaches to the pandemic, let alone politics. Their convergence on how to handle the Omicron variant says a lot about how countries are dealing with the virus, two years after it first threatened the world.

For Johnson and Biden, analysts said, the politics and science of Covid have pushed them towards a policy of trying to live with the virus rather than putting their countries back on a war footing. It’s a very risky strategy: hospitals in Great Britain and parts of the United States are already on the verge of overflowing with patients. But for now, it’s better than the alternative: shutting down their savings again.

A Tory prime minister trying to deal responsibly with Covid is very different from a Democratic president trying to deal responsibly with Covid, said Geoff Garin, a Democratic pollster in Washington. And yet, he said, their options aren’t that different anymore.

Both medically and politically, Garin said, there isn’t such a strong imperative for people to squat like they were a year ago. .

Some analysts say the two leaders had little choice. Both are dealing with populations tired by confinement. Both have made progress in vaccinating their citizens, although Britain remains ahead of the United States. And both saw their popularity erode as their early promises to beat the virus faded.

This week, several former Bidens science advisers publicly urged him to review his strategy to move from banning the virus to a new standard of coexistence with it. This echoes Johnson’s words when he lifted the restrictions in July. We have to ask ourselves, he said, when can we get back to normal?

Devi Sridhar, an American scientist who heads the Global Health Program at the University of Edinburgh, said: The scientific community now has a broad consensus that we need to use the tools at our disposal to stay open and avoid blockages of 2020 and 2021. But its not easy at all, as we see.

The alignment of Johnson and Biden is important because Britain has often served as a Covid test case for the United States a few weeks in advance to see the impacts of a new wave and a pattern, for better or for the worse, on how to answer them.

It was the first country to approve a vaccine and the fastest major economy to deploy it. His spooky projections, from Imperial College London, of how many people could die in an uncontrolled pandemic helped push a reluctant Johnson and equally reluctant President Donald Trump to call for social distancing restrictions in their countries .

That Johnson and Trump initially resisted such measures was no surprise, given their ideological kinship as populist politicians. When Johnson locked up Britain, days after his European neighbors, he promised to send the virus out in 12 weeks. Trump also vowed that Covid, like a miracle, would soon be gone. The two then suffered episodes of the disease.

Biden, taking office, promised a different approach, one that pays more attention to scientific advice and takes tough measures such as expanded masking, testing and social distancing. Although Johnson never flouted science advice like Trump was, he was sunnier than Biden, continuing to promise the crisis would pass soon.

But he and Biden have languished politically as new variants have made Covid much more stubborn than they had hoped. On July 4, as new cases declined and vaccination rates increased, Biden claimed the United States had gained the upper hand on the virus. Weeks later, the delta variant swept across the country.

In England, with nearly 70% of adults having received two doses of a vaccine, Johnson lifted virtually all social distancing rules on July 19, a bold move according to some London tabloids dubbed Freedom Day. After a midsummer lull in cases that seemed to warrant Johnson’s bet, the Omicron variant has now driven the number of new cases in Britain to more than 150,000 a day.

Biden and Johnson have different powers in dealing with the pandemic. As prime minister, Johnson can order lockdowns in England, a step he has taken twice since his first lockdown, in March 2020. In the United States, those restrictions are in the hands of governors, a few of whom are , like Florida Republican Ron. DeSantis, have become vocal critics of Bidens’ approach.

For Johnson, the main obstacle is not the provocative regional leaders or the opposition, but members of his own Tory party, who staunchly oppose further containment measures and have rebelled against even modest initiatives in it. direction.

Johnson has left open the possibility of further restrictions. But analysts say given his eroding popularity he no longer has the political capital to persuade his party to agree to an economically damaging lockdown, even though scientists have recommended.

Johnson is now essentially a prisoner of his more hawkish cabinet colleagues and the hundred or so MPs who appear to be allergic to any kind of public health restrictions, said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary, University of London. They just think the state has grown too big in trying to tackle Covid and they really don’t want the government to grow any more, Bale said.

Some UK analysts are drawing a comparison between governors in Red States such as DeSantis and Tory lawmakers on the Red Wall, former Labor strongholds in the Midlands and northern England that Johnsons Tories swept aside in the 2019 election with his pledge. get Brexit.

These are not low-tax Tories and a small government in the tradition of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher, but right-wing populists inspired by Trump and Johnson who defended Brexit voters including Prime Minister minister would need to be reelected.

Some critics argue that both Biden and Johnson are out of step with their countries. The British have been shown to be much more tolerant of lockdowns than lawmakers in the Prime Ministers’ Party. In parts of the United States, by contrast, popular resistance to blockades is widespread and deep-seated.

Biden suffers from seeming to be doing too much and Boris suffers from seeming too little, said Frank Luntz, a Republican strategist who was a classmate of Johnsons at the University of Oxford. Biden would have done a better job if he had led Britain, and Boris would have done a better job if he had led the United States

Biden, unlike Johnson, does not face an internal party rebellion over his Covid policy. But the pandemic’s continued grip has undermined Bidens poll scores, stoking fears of a Republican landslide in the midterm elections. Calls for change from members of the former Bidens science group, some said, reflected concerns that its Covid messages were lagging behind reality.

Others pointed out that Bidens’ determination to keep schools and businesses open, despite the growing number of cases, signaled that a change in mindset was underway in the White House though a few months later than in Downing Street.

When Biden says we should be worried but not panicked, he meets Americans where they are, said Garin, the Democratic pollster. He also meets science where it is.

