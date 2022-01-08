Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan’s economy is experiencing “strong growth”





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday the country’s economy was experiencing “strong growth” and creating jobs and was still hopeful that businesses and employers would share the gains with their workforce.

Sharing a report on Twitter, the prime minister pointed out that the profits of publicly traded companies rose 59% year-on-year in the first nine months.

“Profits of listed companies grew 59% year on year in the first 9 months, despite challenges from Covid. This shows that our economy is growing strongly and creating jobs. I hope that businesses and employers will share these gains with their workforce, ”said the Prime Minister.

On Friday, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin announced that the Pakistani stock exchange posted the highest profit in ten years with a total profit of 258 billion rupees.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran reiterated that Pakistan had performed exceptionally well in the fight against Covid-19, compared to countries in the region.

Presiding over a meeting of the Macroeconomic Advisory Group in Islamabad, he said that government smart foreclosure policies and incentives for the construction industry, social protection programs and subsidies for industries, small and medium companies were keeping economic growth at a steady pace that had been praised by commentators around the world.

