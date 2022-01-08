Donald Trump should be very scared: this birthday was not good news for him





Donald Trump must have woken up on the morning of January 6 of last year with a terrible foreboding. It was the day his nemesis, Joe Biden, was due to be certified as the winner of the presidential election. He had spent two whole months, November and December, trying to prevent what was to happen that day. We now know from reports on the post-election period that he did nothing but play golf and talk to his outside lawyers, like Rudy Giuliani, and outside advisers, like Steve Bannon. , ways in which election results could be overturned.

He spoke to Bannon on December 29 from Mar-a-Lago. Bannon told Trump he had to come back from Florida and be in Washington to set the stage for what they had planned for Jan.6. That meant he would have to skip his big annual New Years celebration at his Palm Springs club, no small affair in the world of Donald Trump, who adores being surrounded by adoring fans who have paid dearly to be in his presence. But Bannon pushed him and pushed him hard. He had to work on Mike Pence. He must have paid attention to notes written by another of his outside attorneys, John Eastman, describing in two scenarios how Pence, who would chair the joint session of Congress on January 6, could refuse to certify electoral votes from battlefield states. and kick off the election in the House of Representatives, where, as one memo happily states, spelled out, “TRUMP WINS”.

Trump had been asking Pence to help him overturn the election for weeks. On January 5, he cornered Pence in the Oval Office and called Eastman, who was in the “war room” of the Willard Hotel across the street, and the two pressured Pence to that it refuses to certify enough ballots from states like Arizona. and Pennsylvania and Michigan in such a way that neither Trump nor Biden would have obtained the 270 electoral votes necessary to win. Supposedly, in this scenario, the ballots would be returned to states where Republican-led legislatures would meet and name new voters lists and, again, spelled out, “TRUMP WINS.”

According to Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s book “Peril”, which uncovered Eastman’s memos and provided the gist of reporting on what transpired between Trump and Pence, the vice president objected during that Jan. 5 Oval Office meeting with Trump. The next morning, Pence spoke with retired Conservative Judge J. Michael Luttig, who had been Eastman’s boss at the Justice Department, about a letter he would issue later today. . Following Luttig’s legal advice, as well as that of another Conservative lawyer, John Yoo, Pence wrote that “my considered judgment [is] that my oath to support and defend the Constitution prevents me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not. “

According to “Peril”, Pence stayed at the Vice President’s residence at the Naval Observatory on the morning of the 6th and did not visit the White House. Trump had started tweeting veiled threats directed at Pence at 1 a.m. and continued at 8:17 a.m. with this: “All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the United States, AND WE WILL WIN . Do it Mike, now is the time for extreme courage! ” But Pence went straight from his home to Capitol Hill, leaving Trump in the Oval Office to make his final preparations for the rally on the Ellipse, which he announced with a December tweet: “Be there. Will be wild!”

Woodward and Costa took a farewell tour of cable shows Thursday, appearing on “Morning Joe” and later that same day on “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell”. Woodward aired his own copy of Eastman’s memos and repeatedly referred to another bundle of documents that he described as a research file from Senator Lindsey Graham’s office that showed no evidence of electoral fraud. Liz Cheney appeared on CNN, telling Jake Tapper, “‘The President of the United States is responsible for ensuring that the laws are faithfully enforced; he is responsible for the security of branch offices. So, for the president, that this either through his action or inaction, for example, attempting to obstruct or obstruct the counting of the electoral votes, which is an official function of Congress, the committee examines that, whether what it has done constitutes that kind of crime. . But it is certainly a dereliction of duty. “

Cheney has spoken of possible crimes committed by Trump on or around January 6 before, but it was Woodward’s appearance on MSNBC that really caught my attention. I’ve been something of Woodward’s tea leaf reader since the days of Watergate, through his various books on presidents over the years. What has always amazed me about Woodward is his almost congenital refusal to draw conclusions from the many reports he has done on presidents and their administrations. He’ll interview them and come up with extraordinary quotes and documentary evidence, but all he does is present them without comment. He has been called a “stenographer” for good reason, due to his reluctance or categorical refusal to analyze or draw conclusions from some of the groundbreaking revelations he has reported over the years.

But not this week. Holding up handfuls of documents and looking as animated as I’ve ever seen him, Woodward has repeatedly criticized what Trump did in attempting to overturn the 2020 election was “a crime against the Constitution.” I’m not going to browse my Woodward library for quotes, but I’m pretty sure this is the first time I’ve heard him accuse a president or former president of a crime.

I dwell on Woodward’s recent TV appearances for a reason. Since his famous work on Watergate, he has made a point of not reporting anything unless he has confirmed it to several sources or seen it written in a document he has in his possession. For this reason, Woodward always knew a lot more than he wrote. He doesn’t necessarily hide information from his readers, he’s just meticulous about what he thinks he can claim to be true and what he can’t. In his TV appearances, he always looks beyond buttoning. He’s clearly a guy who doesn’t just pay attention to what he says, but obsessively.

Not on the birthday of January 6th. Bob Woodward looked like he was about to explode, holding out his bundles of documents as if they were tablets handed to him on a mountain. Woodward is reluctant. He is careful. But it also very accurately reflects what the Washington establishment thinks and talks among themselves about the behind-the-scenes chatter of the “permanent government,” if you will.

Watching it on TV and reading my Bob Woodward Tea Leaves, it seemed to me on Thursday that he had heard of friends and sources amounting to more than a rumor that Trump was going to end up being charged with one crime or more than one crime. He made it clear that he believed the House committee of January 6 was thorough, almost to the point of excess, in the way it conducted its investigation into the events before, during and after the day itself. Woodward is a quintessential Washington Whisperer. He has worked there for almost 50 years. He’s one of the least exciting guys I’ve ever met. But Thursday, while being interviewed by Lawrence O’Donnell, he looked like he was about to levitate from his chair.

This is why for Donald Trump, January 6 of this year was even worse than January 6 of last year. As Richard Nixon found out, when Bob Woodward says you’re in trouble, you really have to worry about.

Will the cogs of justice ever catch up with Donald Trump? :

