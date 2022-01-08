Is Chinese democracy really a democracy?

In response to the recent Joe Bidens Democracy Summit, China attacks American-style democracy like a game of monetary policy and the rule of the few over many. China has asserted that its own socialist democracy with Chinese characteristics is a functioning full process democracy.

This is why the fascinating proposition of the philosopher Jean-Paul Gagnons to save the abandoned science of democracy by building a mountain of data from democracies words fills some with trepidation. Should we include the Chinese Communist Party’s system of government among the demonstrations of democracy? Rather than excluding it, the democracy database’s capability might offer a different way of dealing with issues raised by parties claiming democracy.

Socialist democracy

To answer the question What is democracy? in a way that helps democracy itself, the democracy lexicon cannot offer simple meanings for every element. It matters why and how an adjective has been attached (its genetic understandings). We need to draw users’ attention to people, their customs and practices and request Why democracy?.

The lexicon’s decolonizing intention would be lost if it relied on an existing partial theory to exclude socialist democracy with Chinese characteristics. At the same time, including he does not endorse the Chinese way of governing.

Separating the what from the why has the advantage of suspending judgment (but not permanently) on the appropriateness of certain added elements. For those interested in better governance, asking the question why draws attention to the word used to describe the role of people, customs and practices, institutions before passing judgment on its (democratic) desirability.

Chinese heritage

A genetic understanding would unmask the Chinese Communist Party’s motivation in the geopolitical and ideological battle with the United States. Its democratic claim is part of its history and its identity, dating back to the words of Mao Tse-tung in January 1940.

Mao said that the Chinese revolution had two stages, democracy and socialism. He also claimed that the first was a Chinese-type democracy, a new and special type, namely, New Democracy. Maintaining its claim to democracy is as important to the legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party as its revolutionary history.

In the Gagnons lexicon, socialist democracy with Chinese characteristics could be placed in a larger category of Chinese democracy. Other entries in this category might include Hong Kong Democracy, Taiwan Democracy, and Confucian Democracy. The adjective for this category, Chinese, also has many meanings.

Xi Jinping presents himself as a wise Confucian leader. Photo credit: Leo Ramirez / AFP

How are Hong Kong and Taiwan Chinese? For the Chinese Communist Party, it could be a question of territory. For others, however, their inclusion would have nothing to do with China’s land claims. Rather, it would signify their legitimate claims on Chinese cultural heritage.

Chinese cultural lens

Mao envisioned a new culture to accompany his New Democracy. He rejected traditional Chinese culture, especially confucianism, as feudal. Today, Xi Jinping presents himself as a wise Confucian leader. The Chinese Communist Party, meanwhile, is touted as the guardian of Chinese culture for the sake of the Chinese people.

The various entries under Chinese democracy could challenge the hegemonic appropriation of Chinese culture by the Chinese Communist Parties, as well as the meaning of democracy. Chih-yu shih explores how cultural lenses influence the understanding of democracy.

He concludes that despite pluriversal relationships and differing values, liberal democracy and Confucianism demonstrate a common desire for a monopoly-free style of policymaking.

Well-known Sun Yat-sense Three principles of the people does not contain the term minzhu, the current standard Chinese translation of democracy. Nevertheless, we should always include its Principles in the lexicon of democracy.

The second principle of minquan was an alternative translation of current democracy at the beginning of the 20th century. While it can also mean power / rights of peoples, many English translations of the Three Ones translate to democracy.

Sun explicitly took the European and American democracies as a model and merged them with millennial Chinese culture. Incorporated as a basic doctrine in the constitution of Taiwan, Suns’ Chinese democracy supports political institutions very different from those of China today.

Confucian democracy

Scholar Samuel Huntington once called Confucian democracy an oxymoron. Yet it has been the subject of a growing literature in the debate over the implication of Confucianism for contemporary political philosophy. Some scholars firmly hold that Confucianism is more meritocratic than democratic.

There are, however, certain political theories of Confucian democracy which defend values ​​of freedom and equality compatible with Western views. These include my own attempt to reconstruct Confucianism by comparison with Deweys Pragmatism.

Confucianism is a key component of traditional Chinese thought. Including Confucian democracy in the category of Chinese democracy therefore makes perfect sense. However, many countries in East Asia share a Confucian heritage.

In addition, each society has interpreted and practiced Confucianism according to its own cultural and historical circumstances. Indeed, perhaps Confucian democracy itself would be a category with several entries that highlight these diversities.

Importance of theory

In the construction of the Gagnons database, the inclusion and exclusion criteria are problematic, and theory will remain essential. The question is to know what role the database could play in the theorization of democracy.

The positivist approach implied by the analogy of collecting butterflies as a science project is troubling (see Temple of Lukes alternative analogy). Nevertheless, it is still worth exploring how the potential for decolonization and decentralization of Gagnons’ proposition could be realized by different methods and the uses of its democracy database.

The concept of democracy will remain essentially contested. The explorers of the Data Mountain are unlikely to agree on a singular narrative (the same way scientists do their jobs). Yet a plurality of narratives would not mean failure. On the contrary, it would increase the possibilities for new understandings and innovations.

This article originally appeared on The loop and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.