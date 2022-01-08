21 dead in cars stuck in snow near town of Murree





At least 21 people have died after being trapped in their vehicle due to heavy snowfall near the hilltop town of Murree in northern Pakistan, Dawn reported on Saturday. The deceased include nine children.

Police said at least six people were frozen to death in their car, the BBC reported. However, it was not yet clear how the others died.

The army and the police are trying to clear the roads and save those who are still trapped. More than 1,000 vehicles are trapped, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said.

Tourists have started to find themselves stranded on a highway during a blizzard since Friday. More than a lakh of cars had entered Murree, a resort town north of Islamabad, over the past few days to see unusually heavy snowfall. The weather service had predicted heavy snowfall in Murree and Galiyat from January 6 to 9.

God willing, we will save 1,000 cars by today’s evening, Ahmed said. We decided to stop people [travelling] on foot too. This is not the time for [pedestrian] tourists to visit.

Authorities have declared the region a disaster-stricken area. The Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, imposed a state of emergency on hospitals, police stations, administrative offices and rescue services.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his sadness and regret over Murree’s death and ordered an investigation. He added that the district administration had been caught off guard due to unprecedented snowfall and an influx of people advancing without checking the weather conditions.

PM Khan expresses his sadness and regret over the Murree tragedy due to heavy snowfall and blockade. All the agencies have been mobilized. The resources of the army, 1122, Hazara div (kp) and pindi div (punjab) are mobilized to open and clear the blocked areas.

– Dr Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) January 8, 2022

Shocked and overwhelmed by the tragic deaths of tourists on the road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall and a rush of ppl proceeding without checking the weather conditions caught the district administrator off guard. To have ordered an investigation and put in place strict regulations to ensure the prevention of such tragedies.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 8, 2022

Where do you pin the responsibility for these deaths? Where was the government all this time? What arrangements has it made to cope with such an influx? Incompetence quickly turns into criminality. Pre-arrangements and 24-hour supervision were normal SOPs in the past https://t.co/YExTtdGlad

– Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 8, 2022

Instead of looking for more tourists, the government should have issued a warning for blocked roads. This is the norm in perilous weather at all of these destinations. These were tragic and preventable losses that no one had foreseen, but no one acted in time either. We have to learn lessons. #MurreeAlert

– Senator SherryRehman (@sherryrehman) January 8, 2022

The entry of cars into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwas Galiyat has also been prohibited, according to the chief minister of the province, Mahmood Khan. He added that stranded tourists had been rescued and transferred to nursing homes and hotels.

Galiyat Development Authority, Rescue 1122 and the local administration have been put on high alert to deal with any predicament, he said.

