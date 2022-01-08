Tiffany Trump skipped Donald Trump’s daddy’s New Years party for a ski vacation with her in-laws





Tiffany Trump is busy planning her wedding to financier Michael Boulos, but the couple have taken some time to rest and relax over the holidays. Instead of a typical Trump celebration with his father Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago, the duo decided to head to the French Alps with Michaels’ parents, Massad and Sarah Boulos, his older brother, Fares Boulos and Tiffany’s mother, Marla Maples.

Michael shared a very glamorous photo of the two of them sitting on the slopes of Courchevel, a luxury French ski resort. Tiffany wore chic black sunglasses and a blue puffy Tiffany coat with fur trim and a black fur hat (she looked like a ski bunny). Her fiance kept her winter clothes simple with an all-black ensemble and reflective sunglasses. Looks like Tiffany hasn’t hit the slopes, but her mom looked like she had an unforgettable time with her future son-in-law and family.

The maples seemed really moved to be included in their vacation plans. Moments of pleasure captured in time! I’ve learned that joy is the greatest commodity we have to share with others, she wrote in the caption to her photo dump. I am so grateful for this family and this special moment of adventure, dreaming, laughter and prayer together. Here’s everyone to find reasons to smile and more ways to share the love! She even linked up with Michael and Massad for a family photo on top of the mountain.

Even though Tiffany moved to Florida like her Trump siblings, she is rarely seen spending time with them. This holiday vacation with her future in-laws (and the absence of her father’s annual New Years Eve party) could indicate that she is ready to identify with herself as a member of the Boulos family and he seems like she is taking mom with her.

