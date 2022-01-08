India COVID-19 cases soar amid election campaign | Coronavirus pandemic News





Nearly 142,000 new infections daily are recorded in the country as politicians address crowded rallies ahead of the next polls.

India has reported the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since the end of May, with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus overtaking the Delta version in major cities. The health ministry also reported 285 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 483,463 and the total number of infections stood at 35.37 million. Coronavirus cases fueled by the highly transmissible variant of Omicron are exploding in India, prompting the federal government and states to quickly reintroduce a series of restrictions. Nighttime curfews are back as restaurants and bars operate at half capacity. Some states have closed schools and cinemas and large gatherings must be curtailed. But India’s political leaders are busy campaigning ahead of the state’s crucial polls, addressing crowded rallies of tens of thousands, many without masks. The scenes are surprisingly similar to those in election season last year, when the Delta variant ravaged the country and made India one of the worst-affected countries in the world. Last year’s push was fueled in part by large crowds at election rallies, where politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, often appeared without masks and addressed swarming crowds. This wave has left the country’s healthcare system down, with people begging for oxygen and hospital beds. The crematoriums were short of space. Daily deaths topped 4,000 at the height of the crisis, with at least 200,000 people dying between March and May, a number widely viewed as a vast undercount. Warning of officials Health officials say the new wave is claiming fewer deaths and many cases are asymptomatic. But they warn against taking the Omicron variant too lightly, and say many cases, even more mild, could still put pressure on the country’s fragile health system. Overall, new daily cases have almost quadrupled over the past week. Hospital admissions are on the rise, and medical staff in some states have been urged to shorten their winter vacations. Cities are seeing a massive increase, with Mumbai, the financial capital of India, surpassing its previous highest daily tally. New cases of COVID-19 in five states immersed in the election campaign of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur have increased. In recent weeks, Modi has addressed large rallies in several cities, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state ruled by his Bharatiya Janata party. Political opponents of the parties have also embarked on the electoral campaign, flouting health guidelines. Earlier this week, the Congress party held a marathon in which thousands of people ran without masks and were so tight they collapsed on top of each other. New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal contracted the virus after being seen without a mask while leading political rallies in several states.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/8/india-covid-19-cases-skyrocket-amid-election-campaigns The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

