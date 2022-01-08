“Families are struggling but Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are blind to this crisis” – Voice of the Mirror





A Department of the Environment survey found that declining incomes have left millions of people with less to spend on food. The Treasury is expected to generate nearly a billion in additional tax revenue in April Image: POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

If Boris Johnson is to understand how difficult it is for families right now, he should read his own government reports. A Department of the Environment survey found that declining incomes have left millions of people with less to spend on food. This will only get worse as energy prices rise further, taxes rise, and inflation wipes out any pay hikes. As households struggle, the Treasury is expected to withdraw nearly $ 1 billion in additional tax revenue in April due to rising fuel bills. Rishi Sunak should use it to help households with the cost of living. At the very least, it should cut VAT on energy bills by 5%. We are facing a cost of living emergency. Some families cannot afford to feed their children. Retirees need to turn off the heat to save money. The only people who are blind to this crisis are the Prime Minister and his blinded Chancellor.













Picture: Getty Images)

No losing vaxx Footballers such as Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling have shown how sports stars can use their fame for good. Pampered tennis player Novak Djokovic could learn a lot from them. As one of the most successful sportsmen in the world, he has a lot of influence. Yet his opposition to the Covid jab is playing into the hands of the dangerous anti-vaxx movement and undermining global efforts to encourage people to get vaccinated. No one should have sympathy because he is being held in an Australian immigration hotel. The people who deserve our compassion are the 36 refugees in the same hotel, some of whom have been there for eight years. Pioneer The world of cinema is today in mourning following the death of Sir Sidney Poitier. One of the best actors of his generation, he broke down the doors of racism in America with his avant-garde performances. He opened our eyes and he opened the doors of Hollywood to black actors. Read more Read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/families-struggling-boris-johnson-rishi-25887850 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos