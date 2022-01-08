Staying in Mexico 2.0: How was Trump-era politics revived? | Migration news





Washington, DC Since early December, more than 200 people seeking asylum in the United States have been returned to Mexico to await their hearings in a U.S. court, a human rights organization said as part of the process. widely condemned Trump-era immigration policy.

President Joe Biden’s administration had sought to end Migration Protection Protocols (MPPs), saying the program exposed migrants and refugees to unnecessary danger in Mexico.

But a Texas court ordered the restart of the policy also known as Stay in Mexico in August, after Missouri and Texas sued the Biden administration, arguing it ended the policy without following through. the appropriate procedures.

In early December, the Biden administration reinstated the program with some modifications as per the courts ruling. At the same time, he asked the Supreme Court to allow him to end the MPP.

But experts say the country’s highest court is not expected to issue a ruling until the end of June, and meanwhile asylum seekers may be returned to Mexico in what immigration advocates have dubbed Stay in Mexico 2.0.

Here, Al Jazeera takes a look at what’s going on:

What is the Stay in Mexico program?

Former President Donald Trump, who made restricting immigration one of his main political goals, created the MPP to deter migrants and refugees from making what he saw as asylum claims frivolous.

The policy, which took effect in January 2019, has forced people arriving at the border seeking asylum in Mexico to wait for their hearings in the U.S. immigration court for months and sometimes years.

About 70,000 people, including children, have been forced to wait in Mexican border towns, often in dangerous and unsanitary refugee camps, as a result of this policy. Their access to a lawyer was also limited.

The MPP has come under heavy criticism from US and international rights groups who have said it violates the US government’s obligations under national and international law.

Migrants and refugees under Remain in Mexico program escorted by Mexican authorities after leaving the United States [File: Gregory Bull/Reuters]

What did President Joe Biden do?

Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden halted new registrations to the program on January 20, his first day in office effectively suspending the MPP.

Over the next few months, his administration began to relax the policy by allowing people still waiting in Mexico to enter the United States to continue their asylum claims. As of February, more than 25,000 people have been paroled in the United States.

Then Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a note in June 2021 officially ending the policy.

And then what happened?

In August, Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump-appointed judge, ruled in favor of two Republican-led states that had sued the Biden administration over the lawmaker’s arbitrary dismissal. Kacsmaryk ordered the administration to restore the policy.

The Biden administration appealed the decision to the United States Supreme Court, but refused to block the decision in Texas courts.

So what does this mean for MPP?

The Biden administration has said it will comply with the Texas court order, but will continue to work to end the policy. He later said it would make the MPP more human.

Mayorkas issued a second memo to end the MPP in October 2021, which addressed issues raised by states that have taken legal action. In a 39-page explanation, Mayorkas said that despite its contribution to reducing arrivals of migrants and refugees at the border, the MPP needlessly endangered people while they waited in Mexico.

The MPP had endemic flaws, imposed unjustifiable human costs, diverted resources and personnel from other priority efforts, and failed to address the root causes of irregular migration, Mayorkas said.

Migrants and refugees under the Remain in Mexico program stayed in a makeshift encampment in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico [File: Loren Elliott/Reuters]

So when did Remain in Mexico 2.0 go into effect?

The policy went into effect on December 6 and the first two migrants were returned to Mexico on December 8.

Is this new iteration of the policy different from the previous one?

The Biden administration is committed to making lawyers more accessible to asylum seekers, according to the Migration Policy Institute, only 9% of MPP registrants were able to access lawyers under the previous version of the MPP, and for business to be concluded within 180 days.

Mexico also called for particularly vulnerable populations, including people with intellectual and physical disabilities, the elderly, the sick and LGBTQ people, to be exempted from the program.

Have these promises been kept?

Immigration advocates say no. Yael Schacher, deputy director for the Americas and Europe at Refugees International, attended the first two days of the MPP hearings on January 3-4 in El Paso, Texas. Schacher told El Paso Matters, a non-profit media organization, that only five of the 82 MPP registrants who had their cases heard those days had access to a lawyer.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy adviser to the United States Immigration Council, also said the problem of access to counseling persists.

He told Al Jazeera that the Biden administration could not resolve the fundamental problem that those stuck in northern Mexico with almost no resources and little security will find it very difficult to find American lawyers to help them in. their asylum cases.

Migrants and refugees in the queue for the Remain program in Mexico outside the National Institute of Migration (INM) [File: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters]

How many people were sent to Mexico under the new version of MPP?

In an emailed statement to Al Jazeera, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it would not say how many people were returned or at which border crossings.

But according to data collected by Human Rights First, a United States-based rights advocacy group that coordinates with the Mexican Institute for National Migration (INM), 217 adult men traveling alone were returned to Mexico as part of the move. last version of the MPP between December 8 and January 4.

More than half of the 135 people came from Nicaragua and 46 from Venezuela. The others returned under the MPP came from Cuba, Ecuador and Colombia.

It’s been a month since Biden’s admin restarted Remain in Mexico (MPP). DHS returned 217 migrants and asylum seekers from Nicaragua (62%), Venezuela (22%), Cuba (7%), Ecuador (6%) and Colombia (3%) to the part of the program while using Title 42 to kick others out. @humanrightsfirst pic.twitter.com/aTHfHKyGR6

Julia Neusner (@JuliaNeusner) January 4, 2022

How does the removal process work?

Under the new version of the policy, migrants and refugees are temporarily held at DHS facilities until they can be questioned by an asylum officer who will assess their reasonable fear of returning to Mexico, known under the name of non-refoulement maintenance.

If they are deemed safe to return to Mexico, they are then taken to the border. MPPs are currently applied at two border crossings: El Paso, Texas and San Diego, California. The program is expected to be expanded to include five additional entry ports.

Once in Mexico, MNI officers are tasked with taking them to a government-funded facility, where they remain until their next hearing in a U.S. court. Mexican authorities drove MPP candidates back and forth to the border.

As part of the first version of the MPP and through February 2021, Human Rights First said at least 1,544 migrants and refugees participating in the program had been killed, assaulted, robbed, kidnapped or raped in Mexico. [File: Henry Romero/Reuters]

What are advocacy groups saying about this process?

Rights groups say non-refoulement interviews are problematic because asylum seekers are not sufficiently informed of their purpose and implications.

Many people did not know they had the right to speak to a lawyer before their non-refoulement interview about their fear of returning to Mexico, Julia Neusner, a refugee protection lawyer with Human Rights First who monitored the progress of the MPP.

People did not understand the purpose of the interview and as a result those who had a legitimate fear of being returned to Mexico were sent back under the program, Neusner told Al Jazeera, adding that several applicants who had already been kidnapped or extorted by Mexican police were enrolled in the program.

Is there anything else different about the new policy?

In the initial program, only nationals of Spanish speaking countries and Brazilians were included in MPP removals.

The new MPP has been expanded to include all citizens of the Western Hemisphere except Mexico. This means that Haitians, as well as migrants and refugees from other Caribbean countries, can now be placed in the MPP. This expansion was not required by the Texas court order.

Is it safe to send people to Mexico?

As part of the first version of the MPP and through February 2021, Human Rights First said at least 1,544 migrants and refugees participating in the program had been killed, assaulted, robbed, kidnapped or raped in Mexico. Many have completely abandoned their asylum claims.

The rights group says security concerns for migrants and refugees have not been resolved.

There is no conceivable way to make staying in Mexico safe and humane, let alone legal, said Kennji Kizuka, associate director of research and analysis for refugee protection at Human Rights First, in a statement. ‘a recent virtual briefing.

And given these inherent dangers, it’s horribly inevitable that there will be more reports of kidnappings and attacks on people who are now being fired under the latest version of the policy.

