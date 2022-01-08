Cyber ​​Ninjas boss wants to start a new company with the same workers





PHOENIX (AP) Donald Trump supporter hired to review 2020 Arizona election told state Senate President he is starting a new company with some of the same employees as Cyber ​​Ninjas, the old company that it is shutting down because it faces significant legal fines for refusing to release public documents.

Cyber ​​Ninjas founder Doug Logan texted Republican Senate Speaker Karen Fann that he was unable to sell the business due to too much negativity surrounding the name, but he is considering to sell all its assets to pay off its debts and possibly file for bankruptcy. His lawyer says Logan cannot execute a court order to release public documents because the company has no money, even as Trump allies have raised millions of dollars for the unprecedented partisan election scrutiny .

Logan did not say if his new business would do essentially the same job as Cyber ​​Ninjas, but he said his efforts met with obstacles. He told The Associated Press he was not trying to circumvent court fines and public records orders, but had to work.

If Cyber ​​Ninjas goes bankrupt, I either have to find a job with someone else (which was considered) or start from scratch with a new business, Logan wrote in an email to the AP. . The latter is the route I chose to take.

The text messages also suggest a growing rift between Fann and Logan, a cybersecurity consultant with virtually no experience with elections or auditing until Fann hired her last spring to lead what she called. a forensic audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, where Phoenix and 60% of Arizona voters are located.

Logans ‘team oversaw a manual ballot recount that confirmed President Joe Bidens’ narrow victory in Maricopa County, examined vote-counting machines, and analyzed a wealth of election data. His report claimed to find a number of irregularities, which Trump and his allies have repeatedly touted to support their false claim that the election was stolen, but election experts said the claims were inaccurate, misleading or based. on a poor understanding of the data.

Logan and Fann objected to more than $ 100,000 of the $ 150,000 the Senate agreed to pay Cyber ​​Ninjas, which was withheld.

The text messages were sent from Logan to Fann on Monday and released to The Associated Press on Friday in response to a request for public recording. Chris Kleminich, the Senate Public Records attorney, said Fann did not respond to Logan.

I’m not naive enough to think for a second that the Senate is backing me, Logan wrote in the posts. The actions chosen through it all speak a little louder than the words; and let it be clear that the Senate does not intend to honor what it is committed to. The choice has been made to try what can legally be escaped rather than what is ethical or fair.

Logan told the AP that his dispute with Fann stems from the overdue payment of $ 100,000 and the Senate’s refusal to pay his legal fees in connection with the public records dispute, which he says is required under of their contract.

I’m not planning on throwing you or throwing anyone else under the bus, but I think now is also the time for me to completely stop covering up the decisions I haven’t made. he continued to Fann.

Cyber ​​Ninjas has fought two lawsuits filed by The Arizona Republic newspaper and watch group American Oversight, arguing that it is not subject to the Public Records Act because it is about a private company. The judges in both cases and the state appeals court disagreed.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah said Thursday he would fine Cyber ​​Ninjas $ 50,000 per day starting Friday if he did not release public documents. He warned that hell would extend fines to those responsible for enforcing that order, not just the company, if necessary.

The court will not accept the claim that Cyber ​​Ninjas is an empty shell and that no one is responsible for ensuring that it complies with it, Hannah said.

Logan told the AP he plans to comply with the court order, but wanted more clarity from the judge and money from the Senate to cover the costs, which he has. said the court underestimated.

When court rulings are no longer ambiguous and are within our ability to enforce; it will happen, he said.

