Omicron variant: Mumbai reports 602 new cases in 24 hours, PM examines Covid readiness





Omicron variant live updates:India has so far recorded more than 270 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in 16 states and UTs, of which nearly 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health. day Thursday. Maharashtra recorded the maximum of 65 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by Delhi at 64, Tamil Nadu 34, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 21 and Kerala 15. The new variant raised concerns with health authorities, prompting the government to tighten up the rules. The government has asked people to follow Covid protocols and avoid going to crowded places. A number of states have stepped up surveillance to trace, track and quarantine contacts of people positive for COVID-19. In Delhi, the government has started genome sequencing of samples from all infected people and has banned Christmas and New Year gatherings. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has asked district magistrates to ensure that no Christmas and New Year gatherings take place in the nation’s capital. Haryana also imposed restrictions in public places from January 1. The Karnataka government has asked district authorities and health officials to step up surveillance and designate contact tracers and quarantine monitors to curb the spread. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to hold a review meeting on the pandemic situation prevailing in the country today evening with senior officials. Latest news from India

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/india-omicron-live-covid-guidelines-new-variant-cases-tally-mumbai-maharashtra-delhi-ncr-pm-modi-review-meet-updates-covid19-third-wave-750779 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

