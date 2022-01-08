Texas Republican primaries begin to test Trump’s influence





It’s an election year and Americans will be voting sooner than a lot of people think. The first primary elections will be held in Texas on March 1, in less than two months.

While there will be a handful of important Democratic primaries, the big news is coming from the Republican side for several reasons. On the one hand, with Republicans expected to have a good year, their candidates simply matter more because they are more likely to be elected and share majority power. On the other hand, one of the things that can stop Republican majorities is the possibility of extremely poor candidates winning nominations in competitive seats. Party control is at stake, and it is currently a much more controversial issue on the Republican side.

Texas does not feature any of the dramatic contests in which a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump attempts to topple an incumbent Republican. For this, we will have to wait until May, when 13 states will choose their nominees. In Idaho (May 19) and Georgia (May 24), candidates backed by Trump face incumbent Republican governors and, in Georgia, the Republican Secretary of State who refused to help the president overturn election results of 2020, Brad Raffensperger. We can be sure that such challenges will be interpreted as tests of Trump’s influence within the party.

But Trump’s influence will get a test sooner in some complicated Texas primaries, where he has endorsed the incumbents.

Governor Greg Abbott is being challenged by two even more radical Republicans, former U.S. Representative Allen West of Florida and former State Senator Don Huffines, both of whom claim Abbott is insufficiently conservative. (A few other minor candidates are on the ballot as well, including one named Rick Perry. He’s not the former governor, but his name might still attract a few votes.) Abbott is the favorite to win the nomination, but if he drops below 50 percent on March 1, he will be forced into a second round, and that will surely be seen as a sign of weakness even if he ultimately wins. .

Abbott has dominated the polls so far. If he wins while Trump-backed challengers win elsewhere, Trump would have a good argument that his approval was decisive. On the other hand, if Abbott is drawn into a second round, it would suggest that winning Trump challengers elsewhere might be successful not because of Trump in particular, but because of the general leadership of the party.

Even more complicated is the attorney general’s competition in Texas. Scandalized incumbent Ken Paxton is running for a third four-year term despite being indicted for most of his first two terms, and much of his staff resigning and accusing him of bribery in an unrelated case. during the current term.

It all earned him three major challengers: current Land Commissioner George P. Bush, former Texas Supreme Court justice Eva Guzman and House Freedom Caucus stalwart Louie Gohmert. Trump supported Paxton, although Bush separated from his family and supported the former president, and members of the Freedom Caucus have been Trump’s closest allies in the US Congress. Paxton, for his part, was a leader in the lawsuits asking the courts to overturn the 2020 election. It is not clear what will happen, but Paxtons’ re-appointment does not appear to be a sure thing.

The winners are expected to prevail in November and rule the country’s second largest state. Perceptions about the outcome are also important, as they will influence what happens elsewhere. Only a fraction of the players in the Republican Party are enthusiastic Trump supporters, and a smaller (and apparently shrinking) fraction are outright opponents of Trump. Most of the Republican Party, including politicians, will support him if they think they need it. And nothing is interpreted as showing the influence or lack of influence of a politician as much as the plight of those he has supported.

If Abbott and Paxton dominate on March 1, Republicans in other states will be more inclined to seek Trump’s favor before their own elections. Otherwise? Fewer candidates will care about its support, and even those in the May primaries who already have it might be less likely to center their campaigns around it.

Trump’s tests on Republicans are sometimes subtle and will take time to work out. But it all starts soon, in Texas.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and politics. He has taught political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University and has written A Plain Blog About Politics.

