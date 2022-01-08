Elections in India’s Most Populous State to Begin February 10 | The powerful 790 KFGO





By Nidhi Verma and Nigam Prusty NEW DELHI (Reuters) Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state and a key battleground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opposition groups, will hold seven-phase elections from February 10 Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said on Saturday. The election result in the northern state, currently led by the Modis Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, will be taken as a barometer for the national elections scheduled for 2024. The vote will be finalized on March 7, with results expected from March 10, the Commission said. He announced polling dates for five states as the country faces a growing number of coronavirus infections. The Punjab, led by the rival Congress Party, the BJP-led Himalayan state of Uttarakhand and the tourism and mining hotspot of West Goa will hold elections on February 14, the commission said. The northeastern state of Manipur, also led by the BJP, will hold two-phase elections on February 27 and March 3. Chandra said political parties were prohibited from holding election rallies and roadshows until January 15 due to the growing number of COVID cases. (The) Commission will then review the situation and issue new instructions accordingly, he said, urging parties to use online channels to campaign instead. India reported 141,986 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest daily number since the end of May, and 285 new deaths. The number of recorded cases has reached 35 million since the start of the pandemic. Last year, the Modis government was severely criticized for its handling of the pandemic during a second wave that engulfed health systems across the country. Government officials have said privately that daily cases in the country’s third wave of infections could surpass the record high of more than 414,000 cases last May, due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. India has embarked on a mass vaccination campaign for people aged 15 and over. However, millions of people are vulnerable to new infections, especially in the vast hinterland of states such as Uttar Pradesh, where healthcare is inadequate. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Nigam Prusty; editing by Clelia Oziel)

