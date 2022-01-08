Winchester MP Steve Brine urges Boris Johnson on Covid measures





The WINCHESTERs MP suggested that current measures to prevent the spread of Covid are not sustainable.

Steve Brine in the House of Commons on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a long-term plan to live with Covid in 2022.

Mr. Brine: The Prime Minister deserves real credit I think for his recent decisions regarding Covid. He followed the evidence, but he also took, I think, a broader view of our society and our economy, which has to be fair. In my opinion, England are not out of step with Scotland and Wales, they are out of step with us. May I ask my right honorable friend to take a long term view as well, as it is increasingly clear that we are a long way from learning how to live with Covid, but we also have an NHS on the war footing permanent and it is not sustainable, so what is the long term plan for living with Covid in 2022 and could this include changes to mandatory isolation, testing and traceability because eg we see different isolation dates in the US and Germany so far in the UK? READ MORE: The number of Covid boosters exceeds 75% in Winchester Mr Johnson said the government would continue to monitor isolation times because it did not want to release people into society so soon. He added: As I said in my previous answers, I think we have a good chance of getting through this difficult wave and getting back to something like normal as quickly as possible. It is important that Omicron appears to provide some sort of immunity, for example against Delta, which may bode well for the future. It came as the PM faced a series of demands from his own backbench MPs about when restrictions will be dropped, such as working from home, and for assurances that certain sectors will be exempted. any future restrictions. SEE ALSO: Chris Whitty’s Socializing Tips Are ‘Effective Lockdown’, Says Winchester MP Steve Brine Mr Johnson insisted that face masks in schools would not last a day longer than necessary and noted that there were no restrictions on weddings and funerals at this time, telling MPs: This is definitely the way we want to keep it. He also assured that something closer to normal, with fewer Covid restrictions, could start by the end of January. Mr Johnson reiterated that existing Plan B measures expire on January 26, telling MPs: By then, we hope to have dramatically increased the already extraordinarily high number of people in this country who have not only been vaccinated, but who were stimulated. He added: As Omicron gets through and it’s my hope and belief that he will, I think we’ll come back to something much closer to normal. That’s not to say there won’t be more challenges, but I think life will return to something much closer to normal. It will not be necessary to have the restrictions that we currently have in place. Editor’s Message Thanks for reading this story. We really appreciate your support. Help us continue to bring you all the reliable news from Winchester by sharing this story or following our Facebook page, click on this link and press like. Kimberley barber

