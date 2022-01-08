US, Turkey to Negotiate Possible Reacquisition of “World’s Most Powerful” Stealth Jets





Turkish and US officials will meet to discuss the F-35 jets in the near future, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday, adding that preparations for the meeting were underway. “Negotiations with the United States on the F-35 are ongoing. In the next few days, a meeting will be held in the United States to discuss the issue of the F-35s, preparations are underway, ”Akar said, quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu. Akar added that the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, as a result of which Turkey was withdrawn from the F-35 program, was a necessity, not a choice. On January 3, Akar said Turkey and the United States would discuss the F-35 multirole fighter jet program at a meeting in Washington in early 2022. In 2019, the United States suspended Turkey’s participation in its F-35 program following Ankara’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system and then pulled it completely from the project. In October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Washington had invited Ankara to purchase F-16 fighter jets in return for its investment in the F-35 program. Earlier as reported by the EurAsian Times, Turkey hired an American law firm to lobby for its reinstatement in the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) program after the United States excluded Ankara from it. agreement following its purchase of S-400 defense systems from Russia. Turkey had placed an order to receive more than 100 F-35 stealth fighters and was manufacturing parts for their production. However, despite continued warnings from Washington, Turkey proceeded to purchase S-400 missiles from Russia. The United States subsequently expelled Ankara of F-35 fighters in 2019. For Ankara, the acquisition of the S-400 missiles was the biggest obstacle to concluding a pact with Washington. The Pentagon has ruled that the F-35 fighters cannot coexist with a Russian intelligence-gathering platform, which it says could be used against the fighters. Known as the stealth killers, the S-400s are touted as the only defense systems in the world capable of neutralizing the stealth technology of the F-35 fighters. Now, in order to further aid its potential return to the F-35 deal with the United States, Ankara had hired a law firm, Arnold & Porter, for strategic advice and contacts with US authorities, in the under a six-month contract valued at $ 750,000. According to Arnold & Porter filing notes, he is committed to continuously monitoring export controls and trade sanctions that may be relevant and to explaining those sanctions. The contract, which took effect on February 1, 2020, was signed with Ankara-based SSTEK Defense Industry Technologies, owned by Turkey’s Defense Industries Presidency (SSB), the leading authority in Ankara’s defense industry. . (Arnold & Porter) will advise on a strategy to allow SSB and Turkish contractors to remain in the Joint Strike Fighter program, taking into account and addressing the complex geopolitical and business factors at play, according to the contract. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said earlier that Ankara would seek compensation for his expulsion from the F-35 program. Erdogan has hinted that this discussion could take place at a meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a G20 meeting next month. This discussion is likely to mention the $ 1.4 billion payment Ankara made to Washington before being kicked out of the program. We made a payment of $ 1.4 billion, what will it be? Erdogan wasquoted as saying. We did not and do not earn this money easily. Either they will give us our planes or they will give us the money.

