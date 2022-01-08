IIM students and professors urge PM Modi to speak out against hate speech





Delhi: Students and faculty at the Indian Institute of Management wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to tackle the issues of hate speech and caste-based crimes in India. The signatories said the Prime Minister’s silence on the aforementioned issues is a major factor in stoking hatred across the country. “Your silence, Honorable Prime Minister, emboldens hateful voices and threatens the unity and integrity of our country. We ask you, Honorable Prime Minister, to stand firm against the forces which seek to divide us, ”the letter read. The letter was written in light of last year’s Haridwar conclave, where Hindu extremists pledged to kill Muslims in order to establish Hindu Rashtra. The letter mentioned that despite India’s constitution allowing the freedom to practice and propagate religion, a sense of fear prevails in the country. “There is now a sense of fear in our country – places of worship, including churches in recent days, are being vandalized and there have been calls to take up arms against our Muslim brothers and sisters. All of this is done with impunity and without any fear of due process, ”the letter said. It should be noted that a three-day “Dharam Sansad” was held in Haridwar from December 17-19, where extremely provocative speeches inciting violence against Muslims were delivered by the participants. The event, held at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar, was hosted by Yati Narasinghanand, the priest of Dasna temple in Ghaziabad, known for his hate speech against Muslims. During his speech in Haridwar, Narsinghan targeted Muslims and urged Hindus to take up arms against them. Swords only look good on stage. This battle will be won by those with better weapons, the villainous Yati said. As a result of the outrage, lawsuits were brought against a few in connection with hate speech. Swami Dharamdas and Sadhvi Annapurna, as well as Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi (Waseem Rizvi) were arrested by the police. The first information reports (FIR) were filed under Article 153A of the IPC (fostering enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language ). However, none of the speakers have been arrested by police so far. Several opposition leaders have voiced their opinion against the hate conclave, but there has been no official condemnation of the ruling Bharatiya Janta party.

