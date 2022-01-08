Xi Focuses On Military Modernization To Dominate Indo-Pacific To Counter Quad, AUKUS: Report









Update: 08 Jan 2022 18:33 IS

Beijing [China]Jan. 8 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping focuses on the country’s military modernization to dominate the Indo-Pacific region amid the growing US presence with Quad and AUKUS alliances in the region and pledges to Washington to stand by Taiwan’s side against the Beijing aggression, according to a press report.

Xi is focused on military integration and modernization in the New Year against the backdrop of the growing US presence in the Indo-Pacific region in the form of the Quad and Aukus alliances and the US assertion that they will not be a silent bystander to China’s aggression against Taiwan, the Singapore Post reported.

With the mobilization of the armed forces, the head of the Central Military Commission, Xi Jinping, placed the first order of 2022. A similar order was issued last year by China to modernize the PLA.

Analysts interpret this in terms of Chinese characteristics of the Xi era: “It also reshapes Chinese identity by drawing on the Chinese imperial past and bringing Confucian wisdom back into the mainstream narrative, even though the Communist Party destroyed everything that came before it. in order to build a new China, “according to The Singapore Post. Xi Jinping remains fully focused on the mobilization of forces as well as on the sinization of religion, the reunification of Taiwan with the mainland and the strengthening of Chinese domination over the politics and demography of the Indo-Pacific regions and the South China Sea, because these are the four corners of the Chinese president’s eastern push.

The order for military modernization could also be given by China as Xi Jinping and his team could be under pressure due to the growing presence of the United States in the Indo-Pacific. Therefore, China must overtake the US military sooner than expected, military experts have said.

Beijing has realized this and therefore continues to conduct aggressive military exercises near Taiwanese airspace aimed both at warning Taiwan and sending a signal to US naval forces.

The mobilization order also indicates that China would be ready for its campaign in Taiwan. There is no consensus on the subject other than general agreement on two things. First, there will be no offensive in at least 2022 because Xi’s intention to remain as party leader for a third term and perhaps for life will bear fruit at the 20th party convention in October. . Only after that will he be able to consolidate his position and plan for future operations, The Singapore Post said. (ANI)

