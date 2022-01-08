Why Biden finally went after Trump on January 6





The President lashes out at his predecessor in Statuary Hall. Photo: Michael Reynolds-Pool / Getty Images

Living on the West Coast, I was still brewing coffee and feeding the dog when President Joe Biden began his address commemorating the Capitol Riot from Statuary Hall on January 6. By the time I logged into Slack, my colleagues on the east coast were urging me to pay live. Biden is on fire! said one.

The source of this surprise excitement, which likely echoed in places both friendly and hostile to Biden, was the president’s decision to abandon his year-long habit of ignoring his predecessor. He failed to ignore it a remarkable 16 times in the speech. Although he never uttered the words Donald Trump, no one doubted the identity of the former president Biden blamed for inciting the mob that attacked the Capitol, for continuing his lies about the elections of 2020 and for seeking (successfully, for the most part) to force the Republican Party to subscribe to its twisted and obsessive point of view.

And for all the speculation today about why Biden finally went there, the best explanation is the simplest. As Mike Donilon, Biden’s senior aide to the Washington Post, said, you can’t talk about what happened on January 6 without talking about the role of the former president. Indeed, it would be like going to Disney World and avoiding the Mickey Mouse image. For all of Trump’s moral and legal responsibility for sending the mob on his fatal and seditious mission, no one can doubt that Trump accepted her defeat when it became manifest on November 7, 2020, like all other candidates for the election. presidential election defeated otherwise, there would have been no riot on Capitol Hill. The Congressional vote count that took place on January 6, 2021 would have been an obscure and largely insignificant event, as it had been in the previous 33 presidential elections, dating back to the enactment of the Electoral Count Act of 1887.

A Biden speech on the Capitol Riot that didn’t mention Trump would have reinforced the unfortunate but widespread impression that Biden is recklessly drifting toward a mid-term punch and a one-term presidency, in part because of his inability to identify with the fears and anxieties of his supporters and the general public. To his credit and that of his speechwriters, his attacks on Trump were well done and biting, especially this one:

Let’s talk clearly about what happened in 2020. Even before the first ballot, the former president preemptively sowed doubt on the results of the elections. He built his lie over the months. It was not based on any facts. He was just looking for an excuse, a pretext to hide the truth. He’s not just a former president. He is a defeated former president. Beaten by a margin of over seven million of your votes. In a full, free and fair election.

There were a lot of important truths in that paragraph, shrouded in the sort of mockery of Trump as a loser who is sure to get under the skin of defeated former presidents. And in pointing out the extraordinary nature of Trump’s disregard for standards, Biden has implicitly excused his own departure from the tradition of courtesy between present and past presidents (although to be clear, it has been over a century since an ex- President Theodore Roosevelt, in 1912 posed such a direct threat to the re-election of his successor).

But precisely because it was an occasion that only required calling Trump an occasion that Biden stood up to, we shouldn’t assume that he will now strike his opponent past and likely future at every opportunity. It could have been a one-time event, not to be repeated until Biden and Trump are engaged in an election rematch, assuming it does happen.

Deciding if, how and when to attack Trump again will be difficult for Biden. The cheers heard across the country when he lashed out at Trump came mainly from Democratic voters and activists, who were frustrated by Uncle Joe’s cautious tactics and patchy results. They’ll want to know more about it, especially if Biden and his party can’t achieve the substantive achievements they really crave, especially a strong Build Back Better package and the breakthrough in voting rights that Democrats continue to call it. criticism but can not produce thanks to Senators Joe Manchin. and Kyrsten Sinema.

Perhaps the White House will come back to listening to the advice of analysts and discussion group watchers who continue to tell Democrats that swing voters don’t want to hear from Trump. (Terry McAuliffe tried it and failed!) But as the midterms, and then the 2024 presidential election, draw closer, the argument that Democrats should not draw attention to the former president may get ridiculous: Trumps relentless interventions in midterm competitions and his likely candidacy could make him the center of attention as inevitably as he was on Jan.6. Beyond that, the glee with which Democratic activists greeted the president’s first real outburst of Trump-bashing is a good indicator of Bidens’ potential ability to boost the Democrat’s currently slow midterm. attendance projections, which predict disaster, with more of the same. If all else fails, Democrats are expected to get video clips of Biden speaking in Statuary Hall, ready for use in campaign ads later this year.

