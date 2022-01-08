Politics
China, America Prepare for Human Rights Showdown at UN
LAST YEAR the Human Rights Council in Geneva adopted resolutions condemning the abuses in Afghanistan, Burundi, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Sudan and Syria. But like every year since its creation in 2006, the United Nations body has remained silent on China. Fearing reprisals and uncertain of victory, member governments have even hesitated to propose resolutions condemning, for example, the erosion of civil liberties in Hong Kong or the harsh repression of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang.
With the new year comes the possibility of change. On January 1, America sat on the council for the first time since 2018, when Donald Trump left it angry at his repeated criticism of Israel. Human rights activists hope that under President Joe Biden America will finally press the A shed some light on China. They can be disappointed once again. China also has a seat on the board and has a strong track record of avoiding reprimands from the global body. A showdown between the great powers may be in sight in Geneva, but it is far from clear that America will win.
Chinese Communist leaders have long made stifling self-criticism a central foreign policy objective. It has become more difficult in recent years. The regime’s horrific treatment of Uyghurs and repression in Hong Kong has drawn condemnations and sanctions from wealthy democracies (and retaliatory sanctions from China). America has gone so far as to label China’s actions in the Xinjiang genocide, although the Chinese government brutally persecutes Uyghurs, not massacres them. Like a number of other countries, America will not be sending an official delegation to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.
At A dozens of governments, including the Americas, Germany and Britain, have issued annual joint statements denouncing China’s behavior and calling for free access to Xinjiang for Michelle Bachelet, the As High Commissioner for Human Rights. (She must have investigated without going there.) Independent human rights experts appointed by the A also issued a rare statement lamenting China’s abuses in Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang.
Corn A the institutions did not say or do anything about China. There has never been a chance for action against China in the Security Council, where China has a veto power. Under Xi Jinping, China became active and influential in the organization, placing diplomats in senior and junior positions throughout the organization. A system. And China is now the second largest contributor, after America, to the Ageneral budget.
The Human Rights Council, composed of 47 members, is in theory free to express itself. It has temporary rotating members and no veto power. But several blatant aggressors sit on the council, as do many countries with strong economic ties to China. Diplomats say China often threatens retaliation against countries that criticize it and offers rewards for taking its aid, loans or investments in a backdoor. In June, Ukraine withdrew from a joint statement criticizing China, organized in Geneva by members of the Council, after Chinese diplomats reportedly threatened to deny the country the coronavirus vaccines. John Fisher, the head of the Geneva office of Human Rights Watch, a NGO, says some countries that publicly support China are quite outspoken with us in the halls, that they can’t afford to be seen walking through China.
The return of the Americas should help matters. Under Mr. Biden, U.S. diplomats again took an active role in Geneva in 2021 and won a board seat for a three-year term from 2022. (Michle Taylor, appointed ambassador by Mr. Biden to fill it , is still awaiting confirmation from the Senate.) In 2021, the Friends of the Americas in Geneva achieved some small symbolic victories. In October, Britain succeeded in amending a Chinese resolution on colonialism, which was meant to be a stroke in the eye of Western powers, so that it could also be read as an implicit criticism of China’s treatment of Uyghurs. America and her allies are also urging Bachelet to produce her long-awaited report on Xinjiang, which would be useful fodder for the council.
But it’s still unclear whether the Biden administration will pursue a resolution against China in its first year. Some governments inclined to back America fear that a confrontation with China will polarize members and jeopardize the council’s other work. And a resolution could be defeated, which could embolden China. I know the we diplomats here are always thinking about the numbers, whether they would get something, says Marc Limon of Universal Rights Group, a think tank in Geneva.
They are right to be concerned. For years after the Beijing massacre in 1989, America and its allies tried to get a resolution on China through the A Human Rights Commission, the council’s predecessor. Only once, in 1995, did we go so far as to vote for the entire committee; he failed by a margin of one. And these days, China has a lot more weight to shed. No one likes a tyrant, says Mr. Fisher. Quite true; but bullies still often get their way.
This article appeared in the China section of the print edition under the title “Discordes genevoises”
Sources
2/ https://www.economist.com/china/2022/01/08/china-and-america-prepare-for-a-human-rights-showdown-at-the-un
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]