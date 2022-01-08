China, America Prepare for Human Rights Showdown at UN

L AST YEAR the Human Rights Council in Geneva adopted resolutions condemning the abuses in Afghanistan, Burundi, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Sudan and Syria. But like every year since its creation in 2006, the United Nations body has remained silent on China. Fearing reprisals and uncertain of victory, member governments have even hesitated to propose resolutions condemning, for example, the erosion of civil liberties in Hong Kong or the harsh repression of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

Listen to this story Your browser does not support element. Enjoy more audio and podcasts on ios Where Android.

With the new year comes the possibility of change. On January 1, America sat on the council for the first time since 2018, when Donald Trump left it angry at his repeated criticism of Israel. Human rights activists hope that under President Joe Biden America will finally press the A shed some light on China. They can be disappointed once again. China also has a seat on the board and has a strong track record of avoiding reprimands from the global body. A showdown between the great powers may be in sight in Geneva, but it is far from clear that America will win.

Chinese Communist leaders have long made stifling self-criticism a central foreign policy objective. It has become more difficult in recent years. The regime’s horrific treatment of Uyghurs and repression in Hong Kong has drawn condemnations and sanctions from wealthy democracies (and retaliatory sanctions from China). America has gone so far as to label China’s actions in the Xinjiang genocide, although the Chinese government brutally persecutes Uyghurs, not massacres them. Like a number of other countries, America will not be sending an official delegation to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

At A dozens of governments, including the Americas, Germany and Britain, have issued annual joint statements denouncing China’s behavior and calling for free access to Xinjiang for Michelle Bachelet, the A s High Commissioner for Human Rights. (She must have investigated without going there.) Independent human rights experts appointed by the A also issued a rare statement lamenting China’s abuses in Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang.

Corn A the institutions did not say or do anything about China. There has never been a chance for action against China in the Security Council, where China has a veto power. Under Xi Jinping, China became active and influential in the organization, placing diplomats in senior and junior positions throughout the organization. A system. And China is now the second largest contributor, after America, to the A general budget.

The Human Rights Council, composed of 47 members, is in theory free to express itself. It has temporary rotating members and no veto power. But several blatant aggressors sit on the council, as do many countries with strong economic ties to China. Diplomats say China often threatens retaliation against countries that criticize it and offers rewards for taking its aid, loans or investments in a backdoor. In June, Ukraine withdrew from a joint statement criticizing China, organized in Geneva by members of the Council, after Chinese diplomats reportedly threatened to deny the country the coronavirus vaccines. John Fisher, the head of the Geneva office of Human Rights Watch, a NGO , says some countries that publicly support China are quite outspoken with us in the halls, that they can’t afford to be seen walking through China.

The return of the Americas should help matters. Under Mr. Biden, U.S. diplomats again took an active role in Geneva in 2021 and won a board seat for a three-year term from 2022. (Michle Taylor, appointed ambassador by Mr. Biden to fill it , is still awaiting confirmation from the Senate.) In 2021, the Friends of the Americas in Geneva achieved some small symbolic victories. In October, Britain succeeded in amending a Chinese resolution on colonialism, which was meant to be a stroke in the eye of Western powers, so that it could also be read as an implicit criticism of China’s treatment of Uyghurs. America and her allies are also urging Bachelet to produce her long-awaited report on Xinjiang, which would be useful fodder for the council.

But it’s still unclear whether the Biden administration will pursue a resolution against China in its first year. Some governments inclined to back America fear that a confrontation with China will polarize members and jeopardize the council’s other work. And a resolution could be defeated, which could embolden China. I know the we diplomats here are always thinking about the numbers, whether they would get something, says Marc Limon of Universal Rights Group, a think tank in Geneva.