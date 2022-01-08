Can Price Controls Solve Inflation Problems?

All over the world, prices are going up. Inflation is back. So are the calls for price controls by the government. Fearing protests against rising energy prices, the French government has put maximum price for gas and electricity. Turkey has been hit particularly hard by inflation. One of the reasons is that even the semblance of independence of the Turkish central bank has been eliminated. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan determines how high interest rates (and interest rates are nothing more than the price of money) can be. Inflation being out of control, the state tries to fight it by controlling prices and only worsens the situation.

In Germany, the new government has said energy prices should rise in order to protect the environment. However, as soon as they actually increase, calls are made for the government to give money to socially disadvantaged people to ease the financial burden of rising prices. Rents in Germany were capped because they were going up (Rent brake, brake on the rental price). Salary levels became an electoral issue and Olaf Scholz won the chancellery with a promise to raise the minimum wage to 12.00. Energy prices, wages, rents are increasingly determined by politicians, and not by the market.

And the more inflation rises, the stronger the government intervention becomes, as evidenced by the extreme case of Venezuela, which suffered from hyperinflation for years. In fact, inflation in Venezuela was higher than anywhere else in the world and was so extreme that it became impossible to measure. And since many products had to be sold at extremely low prices determined by the government, people piled up merchandise of all kinds and often stood in line for hours in front of stores to be able to buy anything, which they sold more. later at much higher prices on black. Marlet. One example was toilet paper, which was very scarce in stores. The reason it was so difficult to obtain was that the companies that produced it were forced to sell it at a low price set by the state, while production costs continued to rise as inflation rose. arrow. Wherever toilet paper was available at prices kept low by the government, it sold out in a flash. Many people gave up their jobs because wages did not keep pace with the rapidly rising prices and they made a lot more as black market traders, for example by selling cheap toilet paper bought at low prices from the government. at a huge profit on the big black market. .

Venezuela provides a prime example of what happens when a government begins to set prices and is the epitome of the term interventionist spiral, which was coined by economist Ludwig von Mises.

Book of Bets Socialism: an economic and sociological analysis was first published in German exactly 100 years ago. In the book, and only five years after the Communists took power in Russia, Mises proved why socialism can never work. His thesis: Socialist societies have no markets, therefore no prices. Without prices, economic accounting is not possible and effective decisions on the use of scarce resources become increasingly difficult. According to Mises, prices are indicators of scarcity without free price formation it is impossible to measure the cost of anything.

Mises was confirmed by the real developments in the socialist countries. Take the example of housing policy. Rents in East Germany were so low that modern tenants dream of because the state simply banned rent increases.

But the price tenants had to pay was high and, in reality, the dream was a nightmare, as a direct comparison between East and West Germany confirms: 99% of apartments in Germany in the West had a bathroom with a bath or shower, compared with only 80% in Germany. the GDR. And while 98% of apartments in West Germany had their own toilet, only 73% in the GDR had one. In addition, the building stock in East Germany was increasingly deteriorating, and 40 percent of apartment buildings were considered severely damaged and 11 percent were completely uninhabitable. It was all the result of rents set by the state.

So what can we learn from history? That price controls are not the solution to any problem, they actually make the problems worse. When governments start setting prices, it is socialism and socialism has consistently failed over the past 100 years. Ludwig von Mises was right with his prediction.

Rainer Zitelmann is a German historian and sociologist.

Image: Reuters.

