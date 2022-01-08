After ECP report, Imran not eligible to stay as prime minister: Shehbaz





ISLAMABAD: National Assembly opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was no longer Sadiq and Ameen as the recent Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) report proved that ‘he was a liar and a thief.

He said Imran Khan should leave the prime minister’s office immediately as he cannot continue as prime minister constitutionally. He called for legal action and prosecution against him on a daily basis, as was done in the case of Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz said the report revealed that the PTI was hiding millions of rupees in funds. “A person who hides facts, steals and lies, cannot hold constitutional, government or political office,” the PMLN chairman said in a statement shared by the party on Twitter.

The PMLN chairman also said the constitution, law and ethics also require Imran Khan to resign immediately. He said there was a legal and constitutional vacuum because currently the country did not have a prime minister and House leader in the National Assembly. “After the ECP review report, any decision taken cannot be considered constitutional or legal,” Shehbaz said. He said he would also speak to opposition parties about the constitutional crisis following the ECP report. “All parties and workers who have faith in the constitution and the law will have to play their part in pulling Pakistan out of this constitutional vacuum,” he said.

Shehbaz also asked if the law could apply to a popular leader like Nawaz Sharif, why not Imran Niazi? “If a Panama Papers JIT can be formed against Nawaz Sharif and can be overseen by the honorable justices of the Supreme Court, then why can’t it be done for Imran Niazi? He asked.

The opposition leader also called for a review of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund and the additional finance bill, described by the opposition as a mini-budget. Responding to criticism from Shehbaz Sharif and to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation request, the Prime Minister’s special assistant for political communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, said Chhotay Mian [Younger Mian] was just daydreaming about taking back power. He said the responsibility of the Sharif brothers would continue and that they should return the looted money to the nation.

