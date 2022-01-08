Scientists and academics urge Jokowi to revise presidential decree on institutional consolidation at BRIN





Jakarta: A number of scientists and academics who are members of the Nation’s Children’s Alliance for Nation Research and Progress have petitioned President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Petition relating to the merger of a certain number of scientific and technological institutions (Iptek) within the National Agency for Research and Innovation (BRIN). In a petition recorded on the Change.org page, the Nation’s Children’s Alliance cares about the nation’s research and progress regrets President Jokowi’s decision. According to them, the merger of these institutions can pose problems which are seen as a hindrance to the future of research in Indonesia. They considered that the institutional merger came up against the rules of bureaucratization of researchers. This led to the dismissal of the best researchers at the institute.





What do you think of this article ? happy





Inspire





Confuse





Sad





“We, the Nation’s Children’s Alliance for Nation Research and Advancement, are concerned about the stage of merging these institutions. Therefore, we ask the president to bring the merged institutions back to their institutional origins and make BRIN only the research coordinator in Indonesia, ”the petition reads. Indonesian media, Jakarta, Saturday January 9, 2022. Read: BRIN director responds to concerns over fate of Eijkman employees after merger They understand that the Presidential Regulations are an effort to improve the research ecosystem in Indonesia as part of the follow-up to Law 11/2019 regarding the National Science and Technology or Science and Technology System. from Sisnas. However, they asked Jokowi to organize a meeting to convey thoughts and ideas regarding various fundamental issues for research institutions. “With various considerations from all relevant and concerned parties, we urge President Joko Widodo to correct Presidential Decree No. 78 of 2021 and form an independent team that is focused on providing the best recommendations for Indonesian research,” states the petition. To the letter are attached 47 names of the petitioners. These include former UIN Chancellor Jakarta Azyumardi Azra, former LBM Director Eikjman Amien Soebandrio, IPB University Professor Didin S Damanhuri, former Director General of higher education who is also president of the Indonesian Academy of Sciences Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro. (ALONE)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medcom.id/nasional/peristiwa/9K5XB1ak-ilmuwan-dan-cendekiawan-desak-jokowi-revisi-perpres-peleburan-lembaga-ke-brin The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos