As elections approach, Prime Minister Modi must decide whether to be a statesman or partisan party leader, writes KC Singh

Huge controversy has erupted over Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ motorcade shortly held up on an overflight near Ferozepur, Punjab. While anything that compromises the safety of India’s top leaders is highly reprehensible, portraying it as an assault on the prime minister’s life is hyperbolic.

As a general rule, VVIP parades should be kept in motion, as a stationary vehicle becomes a seated target. But the dignitaries themselves are known to sometimes break protocol and stop to meet supporters holding flowers etc. The guidelines and rules for the movement of dignitaries by road, rail, sea or air are now almost broadly identical. The move towards tighter control of public movements and other protective measures evolved from the 1960s. The 1963 assassination of President John F Kennedy in Dallas, in a convertible car, rocked the world. protectors. Subsequently, with the global public protests against the Vietnam War, even President Lyndon Johnson’s motorcade in Melbourne was attacked in paint by protesters. Previously, then-Vice President Richard Nixon had his car surrounded by a left-wing mob and nearly overturned in Caracas in 1958. However, Secret Service agents remained calm and countered the crowd with palms, no fists or bullets, as a newspaper truck swung open. a way out.

But the world changed after the American interventions in Kuwait in January 1991, followed by the terrorist attacks against the United States on September 11, 2001. Two decades of American military presence in Afghanistan and Iraq only complicated the security scenario. India had faced a threat from Pakistan-sponsored terrorism since the 1980s. Thus, the new protocols for the safe movement of senior leaders were universally amended to counter the new dangers. With the assassinations of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her own guards and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by the LTTE, the protocol only tightened when the Special Protection Group (SPG) was established for the safety of the people. senior leaders and their families.

The Punjab’s security hole must be seen in this context. It must also be contextualized. Elections are approaching in Punjab. BJP’s decades-old alliance with Akali Dal broke all three farm laws and passed parliament without debate or even a vote. After a year-long unrest, initially led by peasant organizations in the Punjab, Prime Minister Modi announced a withdrawal and annulment of the three laws. The BJP then began to roll out its new electoral strategy for the Punjab, based on the polarization of the vote along the communal and urban-rural divide. Wisdom demanded the application of balm and the speedy resolution of other farmers’ problems. But the BJP has chosen no-shows, promised announcements and packages for the Punjab to try to form a BJP government.

For the prime minister’s first visit to the Punjab after the farmers’ protests, the BJP chose Ferozepur, in the Malwa region, which holds 69 of the 117 seats. But this is not an area where BJP has traditionally been strong. After inducting former congress minister and former captain Amarinder Singh, protege Rana Sodi, from the Ferozepur region, into the party, the BJP felt that local crowds would magically appear. This does not happen. In addition, some farmers’ organizations had decided a few days earlier to disrupt the PM program. They had set up roadblocks to prevent the BJP from transporting supporters from other areas like Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur, where their electoral strength is greater. To complicate the scenario, the rain had been predicted and arrived in high doses.

The BJP had placed 70 to 80,000 chairs, but barely a tenth of that number showed up. The rain immobilized the PM’s helicopters which were to take him first to the Hussainiwala National Memorial, where the martyrs of the freedom struggle Bhagat Singh and his associates were cremated. It is nearly 120 kilometers from Bathinda, where the PM’s plane landed from Delhi. After a wait, it was decided to take the PM by road to Hussainiwala then the rally location, on the other side of Ferozepur.

So began the missteps. Some groups of farmers had been pacified by Minister G Shekhawat and the government of the Punjab by promising a meeting with the prime minister later. But strange groups of farmers were still blocking the buses of BJP supporters. With most of the road trip through rural areas or small semi-urban towns, some with overflights, it should have been expected that even a small group of protesters could cause a disruption at any time, especially at checkpoints. exit from overflights. Punjab police should have secured these points. While CM Punjab CS Channi has apologized for being in Bathinda by pleading for the isolation of Covid-force, it is surprising that his deputy, who controls the police, has also disappeared.

Whether it was the extremely small crowd at the rally or the genuine concern over the inability of the Punjab police to ensure the safety of the MPs, the trip was canceled. But the Prime Minister, then the BJP, claiming that the Prime Minister escaped a real threat to his life, is unworthy of the Prime Minister of India. Unarmed protesters expressing their anger are hardly a threat to the prime minister’s life, especially when they have so far demonstrated peacefully. The government of Punjab has ordered an investigation. The Center can react in several ways. He can impose the rule of presidents. Demand action against the chief of police and the deputy chief minister. Or prefer to let the surveys settle the matter. But as the elections approach, the prime minister must decide whether he should be a statesman or a supporter of the party.

Posted on: Saturday January 08th, 2022 09:53 IST