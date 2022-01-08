“The Big Lie” is the new “Birtherism”. Here’s why it matters.





No one likes to lose. But rather than accept failure, former President Donald Trump preferred to tell a different story, one where he never lost at all. In the version of events told in the Big Lie, Trump was the victim of a massive electoral fraud scheme, which stole the election from him and handed it over to President Joe Biden.

The big lie is just the latest version of the myths reactionaries have always told themselves.

Recent polls show that this is a story that still sticks with a qualified majority of Republicans. The University of Massachusetts Amherst found that 71% of GOP respondents believed Bidens’ victory was at least likely illegitimate. An ABC News / Ipsos poll found the exact same result: 71% of Republicans sided with Trump’s false claims that he was the rightful winner.

What about this seemingly hopeless rejection of reality? The point is, Trump is not as original or creative as he claims he is. In this case, he simply put his name and brand on a concept that predates him. The big lie is just the latest version of the myths reactionaries have always told themselves.

Even before President Barack Obama was elected in 2008, rumors were circulating that he was a secret Muslim born in Kenya. These white births, who took comfort in the idea that America had elected its first black president only by subterfuge, were originally seen as a fringe among Republicans. Trump was not the originator of childbirth, but he has become its most prominent promoter. In 2011, as Obama prepared to run for reelection and Trump was considering running against him, he began calling Obama’s election illegitimate for anyone who wanted to listen to him.

He has no birth certificate. He might have one, but there’s something on that birth certificate, maybe religion, maybe he says he’s a Muslim. I don’t know, Trump told Fox News, his partner in promoting the racist and thoroughly debunked conspiracy theory.

Before Obama released his detailed birth certificate in April 2011, a YouGov poll found that 70% of Republicans believed or weren’t sure Obama was born in the United States. Even in 2019, 56% of self-identified Republicans were still certain Obama was born in Kenya. It seems that the very people who have now clung to Trump’s imaginary victory still believe, despite a mountain of evidence to the contrary, that a large cover-up tricked the public into electing an African foreigner whose candidacy was invalid in under the Constitution.

As the “big lie” and childbirth show, it is easier and more heartwarming to rewrite history than to recognize the shortcomings of a failed cause or accept the loss of social and political dominance. It’s a theme we’ve seen from sore losers throughout history. After the Union’s victory in the Civil War, former Confederates told the story of the lost cause, portraying the secession of the South as a noble and just crusade to protect the rights of states and their distinguished way of life from the raptors of the North. It’s a story generations of American schoolchildren have learned in the classroom thanks to the spread of Dunning School and other white nationalist narratives.

Likewise, after Germany’s surrender in World War I, rather than admitting that the Allies beat the collapsed Central Powers, the right-wing members of the German military convinced themselves that the brave soldiers on the ground must have been betrayed. This backstabbing myth blamed Germany’s defeat on its new Republican government, on the leftists who destabilized the war effort and in particular on Jewish civilians who were described as traitors. This lie was the basis of the faith of Adolf Hitler, whose Nazi Party made it the official version of history once he took power.

It is not fair to say that this kind of denial is exclusive to the right. Conservative politicians and media figures point to the liberal response in the aftermath of the 2016 election as the real “big lie”. In their arguments, speculation that the Trump campaign worked hand-in-hand with the Russian government to rock the election, fueled by explosive claims in the Steele dossier, is proof that the left was engaged in a systematic effort to delegitimize. Trump’s presidency. . And it’s true that many Democrats clung to this alleged secret plot after Hillary Clinton’s defeat as they eagerly awaited conclusive evidence from the Russian kompromat of Robert Muellers’ investigation.

The difference these conservatives fail to recognize is that there was an underlying truth at the heart of this theory. Russia intervened in the 2016 election, both distributing hacked emails and running a targeted social media campaign that benefited Trump. Trump’s campaign chairman shared campaign strategy and poll data with a Russian intelligence officer as the influence campaign continued. And, after the release of the Mueller Report in 2019 and the final bipartisan report of the Senate Intelligence Committees, Democrats’ most hyperbolic claims, including that Russian President Vladimir Putin directly blackmailed Trump, have died down.

There is no truth to Trump’s claims of mass electoral fraud. But, so far, no evidence or lack of evidence has convinced most Republicans that Bidens’ victory was legitimate. Even a series of audits that Trump loyalists have conducted since the 2020 election have shown no evidence of a plot to deny Trump’s victory. But Trump himself clings to this lie. Thus, his followers echo him.

Ultimately, Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, and the lies that came before, remain true because they provide a practical excuse for a group of people who already feel aggrieved. It is this public participation, the willingness to suspend disbelief in the interest of being pampered by nationalist or white supremacist or Trumpian fairy tales, that is proving so dangerous. And as Jose Del Real recently wrote for the Washington Post, a will to believe in conspiracy theories is woven into the fabric of the Americas.

One day, the big lie could lose its importance. But for now, he’s about to continue to erode the foundations of our democracy in ways the attacks on Obama couldn’t. Birtherism has cast doubt on a man; Trump lies shake the whole system. Even though this specific myth is forgotten, as long as there is an audience looking for someone to blame for their flaws in their movements, I’m sure another story will take its place.

