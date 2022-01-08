Cut VAT on fuel bills now Boris Johnson to meet your Brexit pledge as cost of living scandal escalates Rachel Reeves

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.4068%"/> Phantom Chancellor Rachel Reeves urges the government to take more action on the energy and cost of living crisis.

Yorkshire and the Humber already has 16.8% of fuel poor households, the second highest rate in the country behind the West Midlands, according to government figures. As fuel bills soar to unprecedented levels, everyone will feel the pressure, especially those who are already struggling to make ends meet.

Register to our daily newsletter Newsletter cut through the noise

It is vital that the government act now to alleviate the misery facing thousands of people in our region and across the country. Since October, I have called on the government to reduce the VAT on household fuel bills from five percent to zero to alleviate the cost of living crisis that is worsening by the day.

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.4973%"/> Did Boris Johnson misread the country with his Brexit promise to cut fuel VAT? Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves is arguing the case.

A Labor government would work with local authorities to recruit and train staff to coordinate a massive program to renovate 19 million homes to cut fuel bills and tackle climate change.

The program would see homes fitted with insulation, double glazing and improved heating systems and other measures of low-carbon technologies that could save more than 400 households a year on fuel bills.

Boris Johnson and his Chancellor Rishi Sunak have refused to act despite 20 of their own MPs and peers this week writing an open letter begging them to remove VAT on fuel bills.

What makes the Prime Minister’s refusal to act all the more ruthless and unacceptable is the appearance this week of an article he wrote in 2016 in which he explained how leaving the EU would reduce fuel bills as it would allow the UK to reduce VAT.

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.4408%"/> Phantom Chancellor Rachel Reeves urges the government to take more action on the energy and cost of living crisis.

He promised that fuel bills would be lower for everyone if Britain left the EU. Well, like so many things, he was wrong about it. Even if he could now lower the VAT rate, he refused to do so and went back on his word.

He has pledged not once but thrice to cut VAT on household energy bills during and after the Brexit referendum campaign, and even more broken promises.

Sadly, the worst is yet to come as fuel bills are expected to skyrocket further when the UK’s energy price cap is reassessed in April.

However, it’s not just fuel bills that are skyrocketing. The rising cost of food, gasoline and tax hikes mean that families’ weekly budgets will be stretched to the point of breaking. There will be even more pain when rail fares rise 3.8% in March, the biggest increase since 2013.

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5746%"/> Phantom Chancellor Rachel Reeves urges the government to take more action on the energy and cost of living crisis.

As an analysis by Labor’s shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh has shown, rail passengers in Britain pay up to seven times more than other European countries. Train travelers making the 45 km trip between the Italian city of Turin and Asti pay just 4.86 off-peak hours, but a comparable trip from Leeds to Sheffield can cost 12.20.

All of this comes as new figures show 6.5 million people in working families had no savings when the Covid pandemic began. A appalling example of how serious things were was clear in this week’s story of the level of bed poverty in Leeds, which has forced some children to sleep on the floor or in the bathtub in their family home.

So it was truly heartwarming to read about the inspiring efforts of teacher Bex Wilson who set up a charity in the city that delivered 50 beds the week before Christmas as part of their fight to reduce child poverty. .

In my constituency of Leeds West, the Bramley Clothing Exchange does a fantastic job helping families pick up outgrown school clothes and uniforms for free, as does St Andrews Church in Kirkstall with its community pantry.

It is a government that simply does not care about helping the most vulnerable in our communities. Under Boris Johnson, he can’t even sort out the basic business of government by looking after taxpayers’ money.

Instead of helping businesses recover from the pandemic, the government continues to hit them with tax hikes, while a Labor government would help them by reforming the outdated system of corporate rates.

As Chancellor of a Labor government, our team would work tirelessly to grow our economy. We would tackle the cost of living crisis and break out of this damaging cycle under the conservatives of low growth and high taxes.

This government undoubtedly needs to take urgent action to reduce VAT on domestic fuel bills in order to solve the problems people face today. However, a Labor government would go further by investing 28 billion as part of our ambitious and sustainable approach to energy supply in the UK.

With the increase in Covid cases, fuel bills reaching record highs and the cost of living crisis worsening, millions of people face a period of anxiety under this discredited and incompetent government that is on its way. focuses more on firefighting allegations of parties breaking Covid rules instead of crafting policies and rebuilding the economy.

As Keir Starmer said this week, a Labor government would craft a new contract for Britain to build the security, prosperity and respect we all want to see.

Rachel Reeves is the Shadow Chancellor and Labor MP for Leeds West.