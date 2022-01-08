Trump spent his Jan. 6 birthday watching cable news and getting excited





As President Joe Biden was speaking on January 6, the first anniversary of the Capitol riots, Donald Trump was fuming. From his estate in Mar-a-Lago, he saw Biden castigate him, blaming him directly for the unrest, calling him nothing less than a threat to American democracy.

Trump knew what was to come, people close to the president told Newsweek. He expected Biden and the media to ravage him on the anniversary. Not because he deserved it – close friends and political allies of the former president all say he still angrily rejects any guilt over the January 6 riot – but because, as he put it to a friend, “that’s all they have.”

“[Trump said] they can’t talk about anything else because the guy [Biden] is such a disaster, “a friend from Palm Beach told Newsweek.

Trump had originally planned to hold a press conference on the anniversary, an opportunity to reiterate his disdain for the Congressional committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021, and again to voice his claim that the last presidential election was somehow “rigged”. neither he nor anyone else has produced any evidence to support the allegation of widespread electoral fraud.

But several family members, political allies and friends have all quietly opposed the plan, three sources told Newsweek. Daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, as well as their son Eric Trump, had doubts, sources said. On a day when the media was going all out on the anniversary – treating it with all historical significance, as Vice President Kamala Harris said of Pearl Harbor and 9/11, Trump allies told him that no matter what he said, the press would pass him off as an idiot, like a “penny.”

Over the weekend, Trump played golf in Mar-a-Lago with Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who has become a friend and sounding board for the past five years. Graham echoed the same concerns about Trump’s plan. Graham told the former president that there would be little benefit to the press conference, according to an account in the Wall Street Journal.

Reluctantly, Trump agreed with those advising him against the press conference. He decided he would address the events of January 6 at a rally in Arizona on January 15. to a friend familiar with Trump’s activities on Thursday. He hasn’t looked at everything, the friend said, stopping to take a few phone calls and for lunch. But he watched most of it and was furious.

Instead of the press conference on Friday, Trump released a lengthy statement in response to what he watched on Thursday.

Knowing that violence on Capitol Hill a year ago is a political liability, according to political advisers, the statement shows how, in the future, Trump will fight against charges of “instigating insurgency”, such as the say its detractors. He’s trying to deflect the blame and change the subject, they told Newsweek. In the statement, he calls the riot a “Pelosi-led security failure on Capitol Hill” – as Speaker of the House, Pelosi oversees the Capitol Police force – and confuses Democrats over exaggerated comparisons with the 11th. September. gave him this speech to read yesterday because they knew the unprecedented failures of his presidency and congressional left extremism Pelosi-Schumer had destroyed the Democratic Party. “

Family members, friends and political allies such as Graham and Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham have advised Trump not to obsess over the Jan. 6 criticism, though, as one acknowledged. Trump’s friend at Newsweek, “He’s pretty much obsessed with 24/7 criticism.” “People close to the former president have told him that most Americans are not as concerned about January 6 as Democrats in Washington and their media allies. Inflation, the health of the global economy and COVID are at the center of his concerns, they tell him, not the riot on the Capitol.

Trump’s allies have said his willingness to back down from his plan to hold a press conference on Thursday was a signal the former president could understand this. It was somewhat unusual for someone who considers himself, more than anything, a pugnacious political punch – always firing back when hit. “I was somewhat surprised that he was backing down,” a close friend of the Trump family told Newsweek. “Pleasantly surprised.”

Trump’s friends have said that even before the first anniversary, it was hard to overstate his contempt for Biden; Thursday’s birthday speech only intensified that contempt, they told Newsweek. “The reason he’s so obsessed with the so-called stolen election is that he still can’t believe he lost to this guy. He thinks he’s weak and incompetent and believes [Biden’s] the first year demonstrated it, “said a source close to Trump’s thinking.

Most polls have shown that among Republicans, Trump remains the frontrunner for the 2024 presidential nomination, if he seeks it. A political adviser who speaks to the former president has often told Newsweek that another race is likely, although Trump has not quite decided yet. However, Thursday’s anniversary – Biden’s speech and media coverage of it – made a run even more likely. “Look at the statement released today,” the adviser said. “Look how it ends. This will give you an idea of ​​what he is thinking. “

“Joe Biden and the radical Democrats have failed on all fronts,” the statement concluded. “But don’t give up hope. America WILL BE great again.”

