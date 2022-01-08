Connect with us

PERISKOP 2022: A look at the desirability of an Indonesian Cabinet reshuffle: National Okezone

PRESIDENT Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has reshuffled his cabinet or reshuffled several times at the head of the country. At the dawn of 2022, the question of a cabinet reshuffle once again evaporated. The indication is that there are several names that are rumored to be included in the makeup of Cabinet Advanced Indonesia.

As is known, the question of the reshuffle arose after the Head of State issued Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 110 of 2021 regarding the Ministry of Social Affairs. Where by presidential decree, the number one person in Indonesia added the post of deputy minister of social affairs (wamensos). Many suspect the deputy minister position is an indication of a cabinet shuffle.

Voxpol Center Research and Consulting director Pangi Syarwi Chaniago answered the reshuffle question. According to Pangi, President Jokowi often announces a reshuffle when the country isn’t loud and the public isn’t talking about a presidential aide reshuffle.

“So far, Jokowi’s habit of announcing a shuffle if he’s not loud was reshuffled on Wednesday Pon. Those who know about Jokowi’s shuffle and God knows the Palace gecko can’t even fly the shuffle information, even the name grid coming out of Jokowi’s pocket, “Pangi told Okezone some time ago.

President Jokowi

On Wednesday 25 August 2021, the National Mandate Party (PAN) joined the Palace with six other parties, and became a member of Jokowi’s coalition. The decision of the party chaired by Zulkifli Hasan to join the Palace certainly surprised many parties, especially since the party has opposed Jokowi on two occasions, notably during the 2014 presidential election and the 2019 presidential election.

Zulkifli Hasan also recently revealed why the PAN wanted to move closer to the Palace after two opposition losses. Zulkifli said there were no longer any supported leaders, after Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno, who were supported by the PAN, now moved closer to the palace.

“PAN is likely to come in, because he does not exist in politics without conditions, he always talks about what, what to get, what to talk about and what to talk about,” said the man who graduated from the University of Indonesia, Jakarta.


However, continued Ipang, the nickname of Pangi Syarwi Chaniago, in the event of a reshuffle, usually the former solo mayor has his own rules, has his own rules of the game and is outside the point of view of evaluation. general.

“So Jokowi’s character talks about his tastes, there are ministers who need to be overhauled, Jokowi can keep him, who needs to be replaced but Jokowi stands up for him. The name issue and that has always been difficult to predict. the contents of Jokowi’s pocket, “said the man born in Buluh Rattan, West Sumatra. .

Pangi said the current cabinet reshuffle does not have clear and measurable key performance indicators, it is different when there is a Presidential Work Unit for Development Oversight and Control (UKP4) headed by Kuntoro Mangkusubroto. .

“Jokowi has his own tastes and rules of the game, which we find it hard to predict. Previously there was UKP4, now what is the measuring instrument? based on assumptions, perceptions, images or likes or dislikes or because of simple factors of proximity or retribution policies, ”concluded Pangi.

A reshuffle is also rumored in the near future. However, this was immediately denied by Secretary of State (Mensesneg) Pratikno. He confirmed that President Jokowi has no plans to reshuffle his cabinet in the near future.

This is not the first time that the question of the reshuffle has been addressed. Last November, it was also possible for Jokowi to reshuffle with the change of the TNI commander. However, Jokowi immediately denied this. Jokowi said he had not yet thought about reshuffling the cabinet.

The reshuffle has yet to be thought through, Jokowi said.

When asked if the PAN would join the coalition, Jokowi only replied that he had not yet thought of a reshuffle.

The reshuffle hadn’t been thought of in that sense, he said.

Meanwhile, in response to the question of Indonesia’s Maju reshuffle in 2022, Arif Nurul Imam, political analyst and director of IndoStrategi Research and Consulting, said that during President Jokowi’s second term, there were still at minus a cabinet reshuffle, including the possibility of doing so. in 2022 taking into account a number of factors.

“Especially the entry of the PAN as a partisan of the government. Thus, the inclusion of the PAN’s support certainly cannot be separated from the compensation for power, especially the post of minister. This means that the entry of the PAN PAN has a very big opportunity for President Jokowi to reshuffle, ”Arif told Okezone.

Arief also assessed that the ministers who will be thrown into the Indonesian Maju reshuffle this time are not from political parties. “The ministers who have the potential to be displaced are not political parties,” Arif said.

