Politics
PERISKOP 2022: A look at the desirability of an Indonesian Cabinet reshuffle: National Okezone
PRESIDENT Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has reshuffled his cabinet or reshuffled several times at the head of the country. At the dawn of 2022, the question of a cabinet reshuffle once again evaporated. The indication is that there are several names that are rumored to be included in the makeup of Cabinet Advanced Indonesia.
As is known, the question of the reshuffle arose after the Head of State issued Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 110 of 2021 regarding the Ministry of Social Affairs. Where by presidential decree, the number one person in Indonesia added the post of deputy minister of social affairs (wamensos). Many suspect the deputy minister position is an indication of a cabinet shuffle.
Voxpol Center Research and Consulting director Pangi Syarwi Chaniago answered the reshuffle question. According to Pangi, President Jokowi often announces a reshuffle when the country isn’t loud and the public isn’t talking about a presidential aide reshuffle.
“So far, Jokowi’s habit of announcing a shuffle if he’s not loud was reshuffled on Wednesday Pon. Those who know about Jokowi’s shuffle and God knows the Palace gecko can’t even fly the shuffle information, even the name grid coming out of Jokowi’s pocket, “Pangi told Okezone some time ago.
On Wednesday 25 August 2021, the National Mandate Party (PAN) joined the Palace with six other parties, and became a member of Jokowi’s coalition. The decision of the party chaired by Zulkifli Hasan to join the Palace certainly surprised many parties, especially since the party has opposed Jokowi on two occasions, notably during the 2014 presidential election and the 2019 presidential election.
Zulkifli Hasan also recently revealed why the PAN wanted to move closer to the Palace after two opposition losses. Zulkifli said there were no longer any supported leaders, after Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno, who were supported by the PAN, now moved closer to the palace.
“PAN is likely to come in, because he does not exist in politics without conditions, he always talks about what, what to get, what to talk about and what to talk about,” said the man who graduated from the University of Indonesia, Jakarta.
