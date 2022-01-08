IIM students and professors urge Prime Minister Modi to move India away from ‘forces that seek to divide us’





The letter with over 180 signatories reported hate speech and attacks on minorities



A group of students and professors from the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to keep the country away from “forces that seek to divide us” and said that his silence “emboldens” voices of hatred. The letter, with more than 180 signatories, reported hate speech and attacks against minorities. “Your silence on the rise of intolerance in our country, Honorable Prime Minister, is disheartening for all of us who value the multicultural fabric of our country. Your silence, Honorable Prime Minister, emboldens hateful voices and threatens the unity and integrity of our country, “he said. “We ask your leaders to turn our minds and hearts, as a nation, away from inciting hatred against our people. We believe that a society can focus on creativity, innovation and growth, or the company can create divisions on its own, “he added. . They urged him to keep the country away from “the forces that seek to divide us.” The letter said the signatories wanted to build an India that is an example of inclusion and diversity in the world and expressed the hope that Mr. Modi will lead the country to make the right choices. She noted that the Constitution gave people the right to practice their religion with dignity, without fear and without shame. “There is now a feeling of fear in our country. Places of worship, including churches in recent days, are being vandalized and there have been calls to take up arms against our Muslim brothers and sisters. All this is done with impunity and without fear of due process, ”he added.

