Finding the Truth About January 6





In August 2016, speaking in Altoona, Pa., Donald Trump unveiled the philosophy that, five years later, would lead thousands of his supporters to storm the United States Capitol in an attempt to overthrow the election. by Joe Biden.

Trump, weighing his chances in the state where Hillary Clinton was then leading the polls by nine points, said: “The only way we can lose, in my opinion and I really mean Pennsylvania, is if the cheating continues. I really believe it. ”

The litmus test, we were first told that day, is not the procedures and security under which the voting and the counting take place, but simply the result. A Trump victory certifies the validity of the election, a defeat of Trump proves fraud.

In the 2016 race, Trump also said he might not accept the results if he lost, but many took it as bluster, and his victory rendered the issue momentarily moot.

Trump supporters at the January 6, 2021 rally in Washington. Credit: AP / Evan Vucci

The big misconception about Donald Trump is always that he will be constrained by any political or societal norm. The big misconception about his most ardent supporters is always that breaking such a standard will cost him their support.

But it wasn’t until the ballots were cast and counted in 2020 that the nation learned of Trump’s inability to accept the possibility, let alone the reality, that he could lose a fair election. And up to 40% of Americans believe Trump won in 2020 without any proof and despite overwhelming evidence, that is a lie.

Subscribe to the Editorial Board recommendations newsletter

Be the first to know who they are supporting this election season.

By clicking on Register, you agree to our privacy policy.

Last week, the nation remembered the first anniversary of January 6, the day the Capitol was attacked in an attempt to keep Trump in power. This horrific event would end lives, alter lives, and reshape the way we perceive both our nation and others.

THE TRUTH IS Ugly

What we already know is that Trump supporters came to Washington at his request. They marched to the Capitol, at his request. He told them to “fight like hell,” and they did. Four protesters were killed and 140 police officers were injured in the violence, in the three hours before Trump finally asked them to return home. If you aren’t horrified by what happened, check out some of the videos. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday the Justice Department has 20,000 hours of such recordings. There is no denying the ugliness of what happened.

Five officers who were at the Capitol have since died, four by suicide and one of several strokes after being ravaged by rioters in fighting that has been described as “medieval”. Outcast patriots attacked cops who had sworn to protect them, hitting and clubbing, stabbing and denigrating them. More than 725 people have been arrested, at least 50 from New York, for their participation in the attack. Of this group, 275 are accused of attempting to obstruct the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

The historical record is far from complete. Ongoing Congressional and federal investigations are critical in holding accountable those who participated in the assault on Capitol Hill, while determining who else has criminal and moral responsibility for what happened. The Supreme Court will soon rule on the release of White House tapes of appeals and communications surrounding the attack. This information is needed to build a specific timeline of how events unfolded that day. Unfortunately, the essential question is once again what the President knew and when did he know it.

LIES SHAPE PERCEPTION

Beyond determining who is responsible for what happened, the question remains: How can 40% of Americans believe, against any evidence, that Trump won a second term?

Put simply, they’ve been duped by dishonest media and Republican politicians feeding them lies. Disinformation on social media has amplified the alternate reality. Our political system is not designed to debunk lies. It is designed to allow voters to choose governance plans, offered by mostly honest brokers with different visions. Our media ecosystem is also in terrible shape.

As increasingly harsh confrontations over COVID-19 vaccines and precautions, school curricula and vices decriminalized, government taxes and safety nets, and gun rights and a dozen other issues bubbling, we lack the tools to disagree wisely and well.

How can this change?

We must have a population sufficiently educated in civics to understand why dedication to the integrity of the system and its checks and balances must overshadow our loyalty to a candidate or party. We must have media which, whatever their political orientation, amplifies the truth, exposes lies and presents opinion responsibly. We must have political leaders who choose to lose rather than lie.

The assaults on our system which degenerated into violence a year ago are not over.

The democratic experiment is increasingly under attack in its cradle and its largest laboratory. The world is watching, with its future inextricably linked to a strong, just, free and just United States.

The answer is not to despair, but to repair and rebuild. The need is urgent. The challenges we face, difficult to face even for a united and prepared nation, will prove insurmountable for a nation furiously divided and ill-informed.

EDITORIAL BOARD MEMBERS are experienced journalists who offer reasoned, fact-based opinions to encourage informed debate on the issues facing our community.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsday.com/opinion/editorial/jan-6-anniversary-capitol-attack-2020-election-1.50470816 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos