Jutarnji List – Boris Johnson finds himself in the middle of a big deal again: this time over nasty WhatsApp messages
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson he was charged with bribery after it was revealed he had requested funds to redecorate his apartment at 11 Downing Street from a Tory donor, promising in return he would consider plans for a major exhibition.
WhatsApp messages the Prime Minister exchanged with the Tories were recently posted Davidom brownlowom. In these, Johnson asked for a “tip” – a phrase he wrote in a message – to help his interior designer Lulu lytle could resume work in November 2020. The Prime Minister signed a message saying: “PS: I am considering the plan of the ‘Great Exhibition’. We will come back to that. Lord Brownlow replied:
“Sure, let Lulu call me and we’ll fix it ASAP! Thanks for thinking about GE2,” he said, referring to The Big Show. The first major exhibition was held in Hyde Park in 1851 and its purpose, according to the idea of the then prince Alberta, was to showcase the latest technological achievements from Britain and the world. According to the Guardian, official records show that plans to hold the festival, the “Great Exhibition 2.0”, were discussed by Brownlow and the then Minister of Culture. Olivier dowden at a meeting held in January of last year.
A sincere apology
Johnson was forced on Thursday to issue a “modest and sincere” apology for texts not delivered to his independent ethics counselor, Lord Christophe Geidtu, during the initial survey last spring.
WhatsApp messages are excluded from the investigation into the luxury renovation of the Prime Minister’s apartment. In a letter delivered to the Prime Minister on Friday, Geidt said it was “clearly unsatisfactory” not to see the messages the Prime Minister exchanged with a Tory donor during the investigation.
“If I had been aware of the missing exchange, I would have had additional questions and drawn attention to this in my report,” he wrote.
Geidt, Johnson’s ministerial interest adviser, was called in to investigate the renovation of the apartment after it was found to be fully funded by Brownlow. Geidt initially acquitted Johnson of the crime, claiming the Prime Minister was unaware of Brownlow’s personal financial involvement in paying for the work done by the luxury designer. It was £ 58,000 to renovate the residence Brownlow had paid for. But new messages prove the opposite.
Johnson claims he did not disclose any messages to Geidt because he changed his phone number in April after the number was found to be publicly available.
Luxury renovation
Recall that the Prime Minister’s phone number at the end of April 2021 was on the Internet. The PM apologized to Geidt for “being brought into this position” but stressed that “the security concerns he faced at the time meant he did not have access to his old device. and did not remember having exchanged messages “.
The £ 100,000 luxury refurbishment of the Prime Minister’s apartment has been controversial for months as Britain grapples with the economic crisis and pandemic waves.
Members of the Labor opposition have reacted strongly to the Prime Minister’s response. Deputy Head Angela Rayner she accused the prime minister of corruption. “The Prime Minister’s pathetic apology will not fool anyone, and this is just the latest in a long line of sad episodes,” Rayner said.
This is the big exhibit that touts itself as an idea among Brexit supporters, Downing Street 10 denied there was anything embarrassing about Brownlow’s meeting with the Culture Minister and a emphasized that he had acted with integrity. A spokesperson for the prime minister said the idea for the exhibition had not been approved by the government. He added that the UK Festival – formerly known as the Brexit Festival – would take place instead this year, but the difference between the two events has not been explained.
