Aiming to retain power in 4 states, BJP once again makes PM Modi its poll mascot

Battle lines have been drawn with the Election Commission declaring on Saturday the timetable for Assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, the outcome of which will have crucial ramifications for the ruling BJP.

With the exception of Punjab, the BJP rules in all of these states. The polls also mark the interim period of the Narendra Modi government’s second term.

For the BJP, which has been in electoral mode for six months, retaining power in all four states, particularly the Hindi state in the heartland of Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country is crucial, although the party has made his election. campaign again centered on Prime Minister Modi.

The extent to which the BJP raised the issue of a security breach during the Prime Minister’s recent visit to the Punjab made it clear that Modi will also continue to be the face of his election campaign for the next round of voting. of the Assembly.

A look at the 2017 legislative elections

The elections will be held in the midst of the third wave of the Covid pandemic and could be a test for the BJP exemption, both in the Center and in the States, which had drawn criticism for its handling of the second wave of Covid in April-June of last year while also getting kudos for the nationwide immunization program thereafter.

The Saffron party is looking for a successive victory in UP to boost its prospects in the legislative elections of 2024. The victory of the UP is seen as crucial for the BJP’s plan to further consolidate the organization and expand its reach across the country.

For Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has become a key BJP leader and a very polarizing figure in party election campaigns, these will be the Assembly’s first polls as CM, including results will have a critical bearing on his own political career. even within BJP politics, as he is seen by a section of the party as a potential successor to Modi.

Uttarakhand could be an uphill battle for the BJP which had to change its chief ministers three times in the state in four months last year. With the anti-nomination factor and the state government’s alleged failure to create jobs seen to hurt the party’s electoral prospects, the BJP leadership is keen to replace 40% of its sitting MPs with new faces in the party. Hill State, party sources said. Although he has set himself the goal of securing 60 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly, it will be a daunting task for the factional state unit.

A victory in Manipur would help the BJP maintain its recently gained dominance and influence in the North East region,

the party arguing that its model of dual-engine government in the Center and in the States has brought development to the doorstep of the so far neglected region. However, party leaders have admitted that the electoral scene in Manipur, despite the weakening of Congress, is still delicate due to the entry of new players like the Trinamool Congress.

In Goa, the BJP is reportedly capitalizing on a division in the opposition ranks, with the AAP and TMC entering the fray and launching aggressive campaigns that could harm the main opposition congress. However, the current heavy community situation could present a great challenge for parties wishing to retain their base of Christian support. The BJP is banking on combined Christian-Hindu votes to seize power in the coastal state.

In the Congress-led Punjab, where the BJP on its own has not become a formidable electoral force, the party is taking a gamble. After joining smaller parties like former CM and Congress rebel Capt Amarinder Singhs, the new Punjab Lok Congress team, the BJP appears to be focused on preventing Congress from regaining power in the The border state, which supported the opposition party in the midst of the Modi even waved in the 2019 elections in Lok Sabha. However, BJP leaders say it would be possible to become a major player in Punjab if the party focuses on states with around 40% Hindu voters, which the party had not been able to do until now. ‘now because of the constraints of his coalition.

Unlike West Bengal in the 2021 Assembly polls, where it could not beat the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee, a regional party, the BJP will now be in direct struggle with Congress in Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. Any Congressional victory could be detrimental to the BJP’s future plans, as it would revive that party and could easily garner support from a strong anti-BJP front at the national level, a senior BJP official said. The BJP is to lock the horns with Congress of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in assembly polls scheduled by the end of this year.

The results of the current round of assembly voting will also be crucial for Congress as the party struggles to find its way into national politics.

Since 2014, the BJP had lost power in a number of states, such as Maharashtra and Jharkhand, despite the fight waged while keeping Modi as the face of its campaign. The party is now expected to retain the four states not only to improve its future prospects, but also to strengthen its position within the Rajya Sabha as well as in the next presidential election.

The BJP is also expected to win the next round of parliamentary elections for ideological reasons. Political observers say the poll’s result would be important for its future electoral politics, as the BJP incorporated Hindutva into its poll campaign despite presenting many of its new development plans in these states.

As the EC announced campaign restrictions in light of Covid protocols, BJP leaders said its polling mechanism was already suited to a campaign focused on digital media. They said the BJP had a system in place and on the ground for such campaigns, which they added would give the party an edge over rivals in the fray.