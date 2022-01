What America do you want?

Charlotte schnieders Jefferson city Mr. Editor: The mainstream media portray the Republican Party as killing democracy, yet we stand up for the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. We believe in America’s sovereignty and want the borders to be protected against a tsunami of non-English speakers, often infected and deadly drugs. We want our own sources of energy, not dependence on OPEC. We believe in the rule of law and criminals should be punished. During elections, there must be voter identification and an annual purge of the voters lists. Ballot harvesting, mass mail-in, high-advance voting, and taxpayer funding of federal elections should never be allowed! We are against the requirement of vaccines / boosters, especially for children, as they do not prevent viral infection. Democrats are backing Black Lives Matter protesters who torched towns and businesses across the country, funded their release, but no one has been held responsible. They launched sanctuary cities, bailed out policies, ignored snatch thieves and urged the release of all prisoners, all while funding the police and removing their immunity from prosecution. They close schools indefinitely, teach critical race theory and anti-American lies, promote fairness to destroy education, and make children their pawns. Democrats have opened borders to millions of illegals to accelerate citizenship and give them the right to vote to ensure their “power” over citizens forever. They don’t care about the cost to taxpayers, skyrocketing crime in their states, or inflation with outrageous spending – paying child care, rent, and payments for not working. Their vaccination warrants devastated the military, the airline industry, hospitals, small businesses and citizens, all to death! Plus, Putin from Russia, Xi Jinping from China and Rouhani from Iran know Biden is weak! The Democrats’ ideas ahead of the 2020 election were to stack the Supreme Court with liberal justices, remove filibuster and the Electoral College, make Puerto Rico and DC states and they are continuing these initiatives now! Supposedly, they describe themselves as the party that saves democracy. What America do you want to live in? U.S. Representatives Jim Jordan and Jim Banks told Laura Ingraham on January 4 that the anti-Trump select committee was changing the evidence, fired longtime employees on January 7, 2020, who told the truth. (Watch YouTube). Democrats will use hysteria and lies to try to win mid-sessions 2022. While big-tech globalists silence conservative dissenting views. For the truth, look to Fox News, the number one cable media company for six years, when the mainstream media is rubbish, rubbish out!

