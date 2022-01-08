Turkiye opens new high-speed rail line between two central provinces

Quick news

President Erdogan said the length of railways in Turkiye has exceeded 13,000 kilometers in the past 20 years.

Erdogan also said there are plans to extend the country’s new rail line further east to the southern province of Osmaniye, over 260 kilometers. (TCCB / Murat etinmhrdar / AA)



Turkiye inaugurated a high-speed rail line between two of its central provinces in a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan spoke at the event on Saturday in Karaman province in Turkiye, about 100 kilometers southwest of the line’s other terminus in Konya.

According to the president, Turkiye had renewed almost all of the railway lines previously built since the days of the Ottoman Empire, totaling nearly 11,000 kilometers.

He said that with the additional railways built over the past two decades, that figure has risen to over 13,000 kilometers.

Erdogan also said there are plans to extend the country’s new rail line further east to the southern province of Osmaniye, over 260 kilometers.

Other lines under construction

He also noted the efforts to make another railway line underway between the capital Ankara and the eastern province of Sivas an “international route” by extending it to the eastern border of the country.

A separate high-speed line that will connect Istanbul to the Kapikule border crossing with Bulgaria will also be “very important, especially for our exports,” Erdogan said.

The event also marked the opening of a faculty of medicine and dentistry in Karaman, as well as social housing.

Erdogan then attended a meeting of the Provincial Advisory Council of the Justice and Development Party (AK), where he announced that the Konya-Karaman line would provide free service for a week.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkiye’s first indigenous fighter jet to deploy in 2023

Source: AA