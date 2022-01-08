MYANMAR Rangn: protests against the visit of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen





The Burmese population has demonstrated in various cities of the country against the arrival of the strongman from Phnom Penh. Indonesian President Joko Widodo reiterated that Burmese generals should continue to be excluded from ASEAN meetings if there is no progress on the peace plan.

Yangon (AsiaNews / Agencies) – Today concludes the two-day visit of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, accused of legitimizing the coup d’état by the Burmese military junta. The Cambodian strongman and current president of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is the first head of government to visit ex-Burma since the February coup and has met General Min Aung Hlaing. On his arrival in the capital, Naypyidaw, Hun Sen was received by the Burmese soldiers with the guard of honor and the red carpet, but amid protests from the population. More than 270 organizations gathered in the General Strike Coordinating Body opposed the visit, accusing it of “ignoring the will of the Burmese people and the spring revolution” and in different parts nationwide, there have been demonstrations against their presence in Myanmar. In the days leading up to the trip, there were explosions near the Cambodian embassy in Rangoon and yesterday in Depayin, some 300 kilometers north of the capital, protesters burned a photo of the Cambodian prime minister shouting : “We don’t want dictator Hun Sen”. Emerlynne Gil, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director of research, said that as interim president of ASEAN, Hun Sen should focus on resolving the “dire human rights situation” in Myanmar. The Cambodian prime minister, also criticized in his own country for the iron fist he has used against political opponents since 1997, has declared his support for the peace process put in place by the Association of South Asian Nations. East. In April, the organization, which brings together a dozen countries in the region, had drawn up a five-point plan to restore peace and democracy in Myanmar. However, last year there was no progress in this regard and in October ASEAN excluded General Min Aung Hlaing from its summits when they banned the organization’s special envoy from returning. visit to former Democratic President Aung San Suu in prison. After a phone conversation with Hun Sen, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (who has played a leading role in ASEAN in recent years and now chairs the G20), reiterated with a tweet that if there is had no significant progress on the plan, only non-political representatives of Myanmar should be admitted to ASEAN meetings. Over the past 11 months, the Burmese army has waged a violent crackdown on the opposition: the army has killed at least 1,443 civilians and arbitrarily tortured political prisoners.

