Hu Xijin: the silence of the Chinese troll king





It is the end of an era for Chinese media. The country’s most prominent (some would say infamous) journalist, Hu Xijin, has resigned from the Global Times, the nationalist tabloid belonging to the Peoples Daily, spokesperson for the ruling Communist Party (CCP). In China, the Troll King had become an institution. He is credited with transforming the national conversation since taking over the newspaper in 2005, inspiring a generation of Wolf Warriors and Little Pinks (see below) with early Chinese rhetoric to the beat of the drum. But it appears authorities have decided to decommission an increasingly loose cannon, according to China Media Project. A Trumpian Twitter strategy We can see why. In recent times, Hus’s never-diplomatic social media posts and newspaper columns have become increasingly inflammatory, notes The Guardian. He exaggerated the prospects of a military confrontation between the United States and China over Taiwan; warned Britain that she would be treated like a bitch and demand a beating if she violates Chinese sovereignty in the China Sea; compared India to a bandit; and compared Australia to a piece of chewing gum stuck to the soles of Chinese shoes.

Hu, who has millions of subscribers on Weibo and WeChat (and broadcasts in the West on Twitter), has always occupied an ambiguous place in the Communist Party’s efforts to communicate its plans to the world, Bloomberg says. But the perception that he was the voice of the Chinese state often had the power to move markets, especially during the country’s tense negotiations with Donald Trump in 2019, when many traders saw him as a key political oracle in the world. Beijing’s next step in the trade war. Hu rocked the bond markets by suggesting that many Chinese academics discuss the possibility of dumping US Treasuries and how to do it specifically; and he knocked down Boeing shares by predicting that China would cut its aircraft orders. Larry McDonald, of the Bear Traps Report investment newsletter, described Hus’s Twitter feed as a Chinese Communist version of Trumps and an important negotiating tactic. Born in Beijing, Hu, 61, grew up in a poor, Christian but traditional family, according to The Guardian. At 18, he joined the People’s Liberation Army and enrolled in his college of foreign languages ​​in Nanjing. His claim that when student protests broke out in China in 1989, I walked to Tiananmen Square every day chanting slogans like everyone else was viewed with skepticism by some. Shortly after the violent repression of the demonstrations, he joined the People’s Daily. His career was transformed when he was sent overseas to cover the Bosnian War. Upon his return to China, he took up the post of editor-in-chief of The Global Times, a racy and straightforward publication by Chinese standards that has been restricted, in line with the increasingly repressive stance of the CCP after the rise of the government. President Xi Jinping in 2013. The fall of the Frisbee-catcher Hus domestic critics have dubbed him Diaopan, or Frisbee-catcher, a reference to his nimble understanding of any narrative passed down from Beijing, Bloomberg says. And his public reputation could not be helped by a 2020 report in the Hong Kong Apple Daily (since closed) claiming that the unofficial Party spokesperson was enjoying exorbitant income, he was paid 570,000 ( 66,000) per year by the Global Times, but earned $ 12 million per year in revenue from digital media platforms such as TikTok and had sent his family to Canada. Last year, he was mocked by an army of mainland internet users, using VPNs to bypass China’s internet firewall, for his about-face standards and absurd logic, Nikkei Asia said. Maybe his masters took note. Hu once observed that the authorities have absolute control over me and can take me down easily. It seems he was right. Xis red lines close around Chinese media One of the reasons for Hu Xijin’s ubiquity over the past decade is that he has unprecedented permission to speak candidly about politics, Han Zhang told The Guardian. Indeed, opponents have described him as the only person enjoying free speech in mainland China, although this freedom is in part a reflection of his adherence to the Communist Party line. He’s ready to be quoted when a slew of other commentators, especially liberal ones, got too nervous to speak publicly, says New Yorker’s Evan Osnos: A measure of constant suppression of Chinese media during President Xi’s time Jinping.

The goal is twofold: to crush internal dissent and to counter the perceived West-dominated narrative about China elsewhere in the world. Tell China’s story well and build China’s soft power, Xi urged party delegates in 2017, a challenge eagerly taken on by an aggressive group of Wolf Warrior diplomats and millions of internet-savvy young nationalists. who roam social networks to refute criticisms of their homeland, as Yuan Yang puts it in the Financial Times. Originally known as 50 cents, or wumao (for the 0.5 they were supposed to earn for each patriotic post), in recent years a new army of volunteer trolls has sprung up, some of whom are call Little Pinks. In recent times, Beijing has stepped up its use of the news media as a propaganda weapon, especially in countries directly linked to larger infrastructure projects such as the Belt and Road Initiative, Raksha said. Kumar of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford, a think tank. Tactics include conducting exchange programs for compliant foreign journalists and paying full supplements to respected foreign newspapers. The Chinese press has never enjoyed a minimum of freedom, says The Economist. But Xi relentlessly continues to tighten controls, ensuring that journalists and editors deemed politically capricious have been disciplined, fired or jailed. In October, a draft regulation reiterated the ban on private investment in most news operations, as well as new instructions on news that can be reposted online. Notably absent from the list of approved sources, the popular and trusted business news website Caixin Media is perhaps the most telling signal to date for the average Chinese citizen of how the red lines are tightening.

