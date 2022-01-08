At least 16 stranded snow tourists die at Pakistan mountain resort





People stand next to cars stuck under fallen trees on a snow-covered road in Murree, northeast Islamabad, Pakistan in this still from a January 8, 2022 video. PTV / REUTERS TV via REUTERS reuters_tickers This content was published on January 8, 2022 – 1:37 PM January 8, 2022 – 1:37 PM

By Syed Raza Hassan

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – At least 16 tourists have died in freezing temperatures after being stranded in their vehicles in northern Pakistan, where thousands had flocked to take advantage of the snow, officials said on Saturday.

With some 1,000 vehicles still stranded, the government said Murree, 64 km (40 miles) northeast of the disaster area capital Islamabad.

For the first time in 15 to 20 years, so many tourists have flocked to Murree, creating a great crisis, Pakistani interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said in a video message.

The minister said about 1,000 cars were stranded in the hill station, a hilltop town in the nearby area, confirming that “16-19 deaths occurred in their cars.”

Platoons of the army and paramilitary forces have been deployed to assist the civilian administration in the rescue operations, he said.

On Friday evening, the government announced the closure of all roads leading to the station to stop any further influx of tourists.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was shocked by the “tragic deaths” of tourists. “Ordered an investigation and put strict regulations in place to ensure the prevention of such tragedies,” Khan said in a tweet.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry called on people not to visit the hill station.

Snowfall, which started Tuesday evening, continued at regular intervals, drawing thousands of tourists. Due to the large number of visitors, many families found themselves stranded on the roads.

Local media reported that more than 100,000 vehicles entered the hill station.

Videos shared on social media showed entire families, including children, lying dead in their snow-covered vehicles.

Were the deaths caused by the cold or carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning? ”Said Dr. Faheem Yonus, head of infectious diseases at the University of Maryland UCH, in a tweet. odorless, deadly if an idling car is buried in snow, the blocked exhaust (muffler) can quickly kill passengers when they breathe in CO. “

Authorities have not given any word on the causes of the deaths.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by William Mallard)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/at-least-16-stranded-snow-tourists-die-at-pakistan-hill-station/47246742 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos