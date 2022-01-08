Politics
PM Modi’s security breach: In Punjab govt’s report to Center, Bathinda SSP blames Ferozepur counterpart
In Punjab government report to the Center, Bathinda senior superintendent of police has blamed his Ferozepur counterpart for the lapse in security of PM Modi on the flyover.
PM Modis convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday.
The Punjab government has submitted a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur. In the report, the Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) has blamed his Ferozepur counterpart for the lapse in the security of PM Modi.
Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Maluja and the five other officers were responsible for the prime minister’s security during his visit to Punjab on January 5. Maluja was issued a show-cause notice by the MHA on Friday.
In the Punjab government’s report to the MHA, Maluja claimed that he provided safe passage to the PM’s convoy till his jurisdiction and blamed Ferozepur SSP Harman Hans for the lapse in security.
Read | PMs security breach probe reveals protesters werent initially aware of cavalcade route
On Thursday, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) claimed that the protesting farmers had been told by SSP Harman Hans that PM Modi’s cavalcade would pass along that route. They had been asked to clear the route near the flyover on which the cavalcade was stuck for nearly 20 minutes, but the protesters thought the SSP was lying (about the convoy’s route).
The report also shared the sequence of events leading to the incident and claimed that the farmers’ protest was’ sudden ‘. An FIR has been filed in the matter and a two-member panel set up, the report states.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for nearly 20 minutes because of a protest by the farmers. The cavalcade was stuck and private cars were seen approaching, which was a major security breach. PM Modi returned to the airport in Bathinda because of the lapse.
Watch: Punjab vs Center tussle over PM Modis security breach issue
Click here for IndiaToday.ins complete coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-modi-security-breach-punjab-report-bathinda-ssp-blames-ferozepur-1897550-2022-01-08
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]