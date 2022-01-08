Cool! Jan Ethes, grandson of the president remembers many names of heads of state





Jakarta – In addition to being busy taking care of the country, President Jokowi always takes the time to be present in the midst of his family, Mother. For example, when RI 1 spent time with her first grandson, Jan Ethes Srinarendra. Today, Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s eldest son is 5 years old. With his grandfather, the cute boy looks happy, you know, mom. Through Presidential Secretariat YouTube channel, Jokowi and Jan Ethes looked together in their neighborhood. It looks like President Jokowi wants to start the New Year 2022 with his grandchildren to introduce some things around them. While being together, Jokowi and Jan Ethes headed for the deer park. There, Jokowi was seen inviting his grandson to feed the animals there. On the way, they also stopped by a lake. There were also several residents who witnessed the presence of Jokowi and Jan Ethes on the other side of the lake. While resting together, Jan Ethes was then asked a number of things from the presidential staff. The question is about the names of world leaders. The first question that was asked was “What is the name of the first president of Indonesia”. Jan Ethes then answered correctly. “Soekarno …”, he replied, quoted on Saturday (/ 1/2022). “President of America? The staff asked again. “Joe Biden.” “President of Russia? “ “Putin…” “If the president of China, who? “ “Xi Jinping …” “What about the Indian Prime Minister? “ “Narendra Modi,” Jan Ethes replied again, then Jokowi put on a mask again. Seeing this content, many netizens commented, Mother. Some expressed their greetings and prayed for Jokowi’s family. “My president is happy to chat with my favorite grandchildren. May Allah protect and bless you always, Mr. President Jokowi and all his family. Amen to YRA,” the account @Rudat **** wrote. “The holidays while playing with the grandchildren is really a very pleasant atmosphere, feeling tired and tired because they are entertained by their activities, President Jokowi and his family are still in good health,” @ Rustia * said ***. “Alhamdulillah, he is happy to see Pakde with his” dear “grandson … “Always in good health Mr. President of the Republic of Indonesia Mr. Joko Widodo and his family, May you always be under the protection of ALMIGHTY GOD. Keep away from disease, stay away from danger, stay away from danger. bad things. My prayers are always with you Mr. President Joko Widodo. AMITOFO SADHU SADHU SADHU “said @Sony ****. Wow, that’s great, mom. Since his childhood, Jan Ethes has known the names of the best brass instruments in the world. Check out the next story on the next page, come on. Mom, also watch the moment Jan Ethescucu jokowi won the taekwondo event in the following video: [Gambas:Video Haibunda]



