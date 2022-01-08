Trump says size of January 6 rally was ‘assumed’ by media, crowd largest he has seen





Former President Donald Trump is upset that the media is not focusing more on the number of people in the large crowd who attended the “Stop the Steal” rally where he spoke on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. DC just before the Attack on the United States Capitol.

Trump spoke at the rally just over a year ago at The Ellipse near the White House, promoting the conspiracy theory that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” in favor of President Joe Biden. During his speech, Trump told his supporters to march to the United States Capitol and “fight like hell,” saying they would lose their country if they didn’t.

Images and videos showed thousands of people in attendance, and Trump told right-wing television network OAN in an interview this week that the size of the crowd had been “censored” by the media.

“The crowd itself was the largest crowd I have ever encountered – and I spoke in front of the largest crowds – the largest crowd I have ever spoken from afar, many times I think,” he said. declared the former president.

“Nobody ever shows pictures of that,” he lamented.

In an interview with OAN this week, former President Donald Trump claimed that the media had “censored” footage of the January 6, 2021 “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, DC before the attack on the United States Capitol. by his supporters. Above, Trump is seen onscreen as his supporters cheer at this rally near the White House. Samuel Corum / Photo by Samuel Corum / Getty Images

“The real number, I won’t say it because it’s going to be a headline, ‘Oh, he exaggerated the number.’ The real number was greater than that holy number, you know what that number was, right? ”Trump continued.

He complained that the United States has “such a dishonest press,” adding, “Why don’t they show the real crowd that was there on January 6, the biggest crowd that I have had. never seen ?

Trump claimed you couldn’t find photos of the crowd at the rally, adding, “They censored the photos.”

Newsweek can confirm that there are numerous photos of the “Stop the Steal” rally crowd available for download from Getty Images and other photo services. Images of the large crowd can also be found using a simple Google search. Newsweek contacted Trump’s press office for further comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

The Associated Press previously reported that there were at least 10,000 people in attendance at the rally in the early afternoon of that day. While certainly a large crowd, numerous Trump events across the country have drawn over 10,000 supporters in the past.

Trump bragged about the size of the crowd on Jan.6 during a December interview with Nigel Farage, a key Brexit activist, on GB News. “It was a massive rally with hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people. I think it was the biggest crowd I have ever spoken to before,” he said in this interview.

Immediately after Trump spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally, hundreds of his supporters – many of whom believed they were following his direct orders – stormed the United States Capitol in an apparent effort to disrupt the formal certification of victory for the Electoral College of Biden. The crowd was largely animated by the claim that the 2020 presidential election had been “stolen” from Trump.

Although Trump and his allies continue to promote the allegation, more than 60 election lawsuits filed by the former president and his supporters have failed in state and federal courts. Meanwhile, audits and recounts across the country, including in places where the election was overseen by pro-Trump conservatives, have reaffirmed Trump’s defeat to Biden.

Former Attorney General William Barr, who was widely regarded as one of Trump’s most loyal cabinet members, received a lot of criticism when he asked the Justice Department to investigate the allegations as a result of the 2020 elections. However, he confirmed in December 2020 that there was “no evidence” of widespread fraud that would alter election results.

After the results of the presidential race were confirmed, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which was headed by a person appointed by Trump at the time, claimed the election was “the safest of the day. ‘American history’. The agency explained that there was “no evidence that a voting system suppressed or lost votes, altered votes or was compromised in any way.”

Nonetheless, Trump’s claims of a rigged election resonated with many Republican voters. Polls have repeatedly shown that a large majority of the GOP does not view Biden as the rightful president. Data from a poll released by Morning Consult to mark the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol on Thursday showed that only 35% of Republicans have “some” confidence in the US electoral system, compared to 43% there. is one year old.

