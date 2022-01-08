Opinion | Trumps Blow, Part Deux





WASHINGTON When pigs fly.

It’s kind of a surreal day Thursday at the Capitol. Donald Trump has abused his party and this country so badly that we continue to see paintings that challenge beliefs and flout history.

The last time we took note of Dick Cheney and Patrick Leahy on Capitol Hill was in 2004, when the then Vice President launched a vulgarity that is usually not heard on the Senate floor. to the Democratic senator from Vermont. Democrats had accused Cheney of using his position in government to help win contracts for his former company, Halliburton.

Today, 17 years later, the two were back. Senator Leahy was taking photos at the memorial on the first anniversary of the desecration of the Capitol. And Cheney was there with his daughter Liz, a congresswoman from Wyoming who is persona non grata in her own party and persona grata with Democrats for telling the truth about Trump.

This time, Dick Cheney wasn’t Darth Vader, using his Death Star to blow up Democrats. This time he was Darling Dick, one of the few Republicans willing to challenge Trump and say the obvious: the GOP is embarrassing.

Her former critic Nancy Pelosi warmly shook hands with Vice, and a group of Democrats waited to kiss her ring.

Trump is such a self-centered thug that Dick Cheney, dubbed a self-growing criminal by The Atlantic in 2011, looks holy by comparison.

Regardless, as The Atlantic pointed out, that as Vice President Cheney advanced an executive theory that contradicted the founders’ intentions, successfully encouraged the federal government to illegally spy on people. Innocent Americans, conveyed false information about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq to the public, and became directly complicit in a regime of torture for which he should be jailed.

Cheney, who had overthrown the Constitution every moment, was greeted as a defender of the Constitution. From Vice to Nice. This is the world we were in now.

There have been other times in reverse. Republicans, once staunch advocates of law enforcement, fled en masse from the Capitol on a day of gratitude for the bravery of the police, dead and alive, who risked their lives holding back the horde, determined to destroy democracy, as well as lawmakers, if they could get their hands on it.

It’s disgusting that Republicans can’t honor the institution they have sworn to protect, or even stand in front of the cops and other staff they see every day who were traumatized by January 6. .

We also saw Tucker Carlson, once a preppy bowtie wrestling for cha-cha-cha in Dancing With the Stars, crack the whip as Fox High Sparrow, causing Ted Cruz to crawl and apologize for slipping and using precisely the terrorist expression to describe the January 6 attack.

At least Joe Biden seemed to finally recognize that the good old days are over and Republicans aren’t going to work with him. He came wanting to knit the country together, but part of the country is not going to be knitted.

It is as if Trump had projected his identity into a national psychosis. His father divided the world into killers and losers. So, rather than admit that he lost his reelection, Trump was prepared to encourage a seditious sect to overturn the election. You can just imagine him sitting there in the White House surrounded by McDonalds wrappers, delighted at the TV scenes of MAGA hooligans attacking the police.

In his speech at Statuary Hall, President Biden pierced the haze of his freshman year and called out Trump: he lost. Without using his name, Biden accused Trump of a deep sin: turning Americans against their own democracy.

Those who stormed this Capitol and those who incited and incited and those who called on them to do so held a dagger to the throat of America, of American democracy, he said.

Besides his dagger in the throat of democracy, Trump has his party in a vice. Republicans may have blocked Trump from giving a press conference on Thursday because they know November 3 and January 6 are dates that make them horrible, but they are still in his vile grip, as evidenced by their shameful flight. from the Capitol. . (And they didn’t even know that Dear Theodosia was coming.)

Trump’s coup attempt is in its second stage. As NPR reported, the MAGA mob is working hard in states like Georgia and Arizona, which challenged Trump in 2020, to institutionalize Trump’s big lie, with deniers running for positions that control the voting process. The Washington Post revealed that at least 163 Republicans who have embraced Trump’s false claims are running for statewide positions that would give them authority over the administration of the elections and that at least five candidates for the United States House were on Capitol Hill during the January 6 riots.

Biden needs to make his speech and make sure the vandals who ransacked the Capitol can no longer do so. He must find a way to enact new voting rights laws to prevent Republican efforts to control election certification. If Democrats continue to struggle, they could consider annihilation in the House and possibly the Senate and years of kangaroo trials. Hopefully Merrick Garland isn’t another Robert Mueller.

Now is not the time to shoot.

