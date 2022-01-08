Cambodia Hun Sen holds bilateral meeting with Burmese army amid protests from human rights groups





Cambodias Prime Minister Hun Sen arrived in Burma Friday ahead of a bilateral meeting with the military junta that toppled the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup last year, despite protests from human rights groups calling for the cancellation of his visit. Hun Sen visited Burma at the invitation of military leader Gen. Min Aung Hlaing for talks on bilateral and multilateral cooperation and recent developments in ASEAN, Cambodia’s foreign ministry said. in a press release. declaration Jan 5. The two-day visit, which begins January 7, makes Hun Sen the first foreign leader to visit Burma, also known as Myanmar, since the military regime took power last year. The military regime, however, did not allow Hun Sen to meet with detained Aung San Suu Kyi or other democratically elected leaders due to their legal charges, Radio Free Asia reported,quoting a spokesman for the military junta. theAssociation for the Assistance of Political Prisonersreported that nearly 1,500 people had been killed in Burma and 11,369 people detained as of January 6, adding that the actual number of deaths could be much higher than that. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has also declared last month that he had received “multiple reports” of burnt villages and unarmed demonstrators hit by military vehicles in Burma. Some human rights groups have urged Hun Sen to cancel his trip to Burma, citing Cambodia’s role as current president of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which has led the diplomatic efforts on Burma. ASEAN also adopted a five-point consensus (pdf) on Burma, including ending the violence in Burma, facilitating a constructive dialogue with all parties concerned, sending humanitarian aid to Burma and a visit of the ASEAN delegation to Burma to assess the situation. Citing the five-point consensus on Burma, ASEAN Human Rights Parliamentarians (APHR) said the Twitterthat Hun Sens travels to meet with the military regime undermines ASEAN’s credibility ”and threatens efforts to restore democracy to the country. Amnesty International’s regional research director, Emerlynne Gil, also called on Hun Sen to cancel the visit and prioritize human rights action over empty gestures. Gil noted that the dishonest Hun Sens diplomacy could send conflicting messages to military leader Min Aung Hlaing, who was barred from attending ASEAN meetings. If Hun Sen is serious about helping, he should cancel this trip and get ASEAN to take strong action to address the dire human rights situation in the country rather than engaging in empty gestures that do not ‘will likely only result in a self-righteous photoshoot, Gil said. in one declaration. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on January 5 that he told Hun Sen in a telephone conversation that Burma should only be represented at a “non-political level” at ASEAN meetings if the military regime does not. was not advancing on the ASEAN five-point consensus. . “We discussed development in Myanmar. I have clearly reiterated Indonesia’s position on the importance of implementing the five-point consensus to bring democracy back to Myanmar through inclusive dialogue, ”Joko said on Twitter. To follow Aldgra Fredly is a Malaysia-based freelance writer covering Asia-Pacific news for The Epoch Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.theepochtimes.com/cambodias-hun-sen-proceeds-bilateral-meeting-with-burmese-military-despite-protests-from-human-rights-groups_4198646.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos