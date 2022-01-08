For China and Russia, it’s the old rule of realism

WWhen Russian President Vladimir Putin deploys 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border or Chinese Xi Jinping orders dozens of Chinese fighter and bombing planes to pass through Taiwan’s air defense zone, officials, analysts and commentators scramble to find a reason for their decisions.

Why, we ask, are Putin and Xi acting the way they do? What makes them vibrate? What considerations guide their decision-making process?

In our haste to figure out what is going on, we seek to attribute motives to the other side. The dispute near the Ukrainian border is instructive. Even before U.S. intelligence agencies forecast a Russian military invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, observers searched for explanations behind Putin’s latest move. Many have fallen back on Putin’s personality or ideology as the main motivator for the formation of troops.

“A prosperous and democratic Ukraine is a threat to Putin’s model of dictatorship and therefore to his personal power,” said former world chess champion Garry Kasparov.

the Atlantic Anne Applebaum had a similar point of view,

that “the idea of ​​a flourishing and democratic Ukraine at the gates of Russia is, for Putin, personally intolerable”.

Experts are not the only ones to cite ideology as the main variable.

President Joe Biden tends to do the same. When talking about China, Biden often categorizes competition with Asia’s biggest power in terms of an ideological grudge match.

“This is a battle between the usefulness of democracies in the 21st century and autocracies,” Biden said at his first press conference as president. Xi, Biden said a month later, believes that “democracy cannot keep up” with China.

But are Putin and Xi really framing their foreign policy out of a desire to spread their respective autocratic beliefs?

The most likely explanation why Russia and China behave the way they are, it seems to me, is that both think their respective nations deserve more from the so-called international system that they currently receive. The motive is not so much an affinity for autocracy or a temptation to undermine and abolish democracies around the world, but rather a desire to enhance and further apply their hard power. In other words, the fight is not that of democracy against autocracy but rather of state against state. It is a concept that those who belong to the realistic camp of the theory of international relations understand well.

Like Hans Morgenthau, one of the greatest realists in political science,

in his founding book Politics among nations, political leaders “think and act in terms of an interest defined as power”.

Beyond the instinctive need for self-preservation, Russia and China are primarily concerned with ensuring that the balance of power in their regions is advantageous, or at least not hostile, to their own interests. To the extent that the system is out of whack, the two states will attempt to shift the balance to increase their security and better position themselves in relation to other powers. Why Russia is stationing so many troops near the border with Ukraine has little to do with Putin’s fear of the emergence of a democratic neighbor. Instead, it reflects the Kremlin’s ingrained belief that another neighbor is drifting too far into the West’s security orbit. The balance, according to Russia’s assessment, is out of balance and needs to be corrected.

None of this is an excuse for the actions Russia and China have chosen. As Democrats committed to ideals and values, we find that greater power threatening the security of a smaller one as a grotesque by-product of 19th or 20th century politics or something totally alien. in an age of laws, treaties and so-called “the highway code.”

Summarize all the astonishing improvements in technology, health, human innovation, and longevity, and you have a 21st century world still dominated by selfish states all in the same endless quest for power, wealth and longevity. of security.

Daniel DePetris (@DanDePetris) is a contributor to the the Washington Examiner Beltway confidential blog. His opinions are his.