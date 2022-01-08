Why the January 6 big lie story will fail





Supporters loyal to President Donald Trump attempt to climb the West Wall outside the Capitol, January 6, 2021. Photo: Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press

Regression to the mean is a quasi-law of life, and yet its absence is the defining quality of the genre of journalism amusingly known as worry pornography.

Freddie deBoer, the self-proclaimed Marxist author and blogger, recently described the practice of writers who warn so vigorously and so strongly against a dreaded outcome that it is quite clear that a large part of them wish that it happens. While hardly exclusive to the left, he does mention liberals who once constantly imagined President Trump was about to dissolve Congress and declare himself emperor.

In the January 6 memory-cum-porry cavalcade, NPRs Morning Edition took home the trophy, being the first to walk out the door with a lengthy report of pundits outbidding each other by predicting the big lie of the he election of Donald Trump will lead to a civilian war or coup d’état in 2024. This formula you have now seen everywhere, including in Joe Biden’s speech.

And yet, lo and behold, the anniversary has also gifted us with journalism that actually examines the subject matter it claims to be examining, rather than executing a pre-planned narrative. In a valuable article, The New York Times describes how many defendants before the judges expressed regret and embarrassment at their behavior during the Capitol Riot. In a valuable article, The Washington Post shows that the proponents of the theft have dissolved into warring factions primarily concerned with generating clicks and selling goods in a rapidly shrinking market.

In another valuable article, the Post dwelled on a crucial and overlooked truth Thursday: If the Capitol Police had done their job, we would have a different conversation today.

Not expressed for obvious reasons is the most heartwarming reflection of January 6: The Trump election big lie is likely to fail and lose its relevance for the same reason the collusion big lie failed. The latter was not an outward phenomenon, driven by people without connection or influence. It was adopted by the establishment and the mainstream media, encouraged by congressional and executive leaders, directly at the instigation of the Democratic Party presidential candidate, the protégé of the incumbent president to such an extent that a CIA chief felt compelled to rush to Obama in the White House and reports that the Russians were aware of Hillary Clinton’s plan to portray Mr. Trump as a Russian agent.

And nonetheless, the Big Lie was a shameful flop despite millions of Americans who continue to believe it. That did not prevent Mr. Trump from being elected, taking office or fulfilling his term. Tens of millions of voters were prepared not to believe the media. Mandate holders interested in the GOP were prepared to align themselves with the voters rather than the elites. With due respect for their job descriptions and personal integrity, establishment figures like Robert Mueller, Michael Horowitz and John Durham were willing to provide evidence against the collusion story.

The American experience remains stronger than we think, but a challenge is the painful adjustment of our media to the Internet economy. By the 1980s, advertising-laden news outlets were low to the ground and able to fill their staff with non-idiots. The Washington Post could employ a Ward Sinclair to cover the Department of Agriculture with a wit and insight you might be happy to find on any topic today.

These January 6 rioters dragged before the judges belatedly discovered the wisdom of adopting a critical mindset towards their sources of information. It is also worth remembering the iron principle that the partisan version of everything is almost always a lie.

Worry porn, among its many self-deceiving tricks, telescopes time in order to ignore its healing effect. So a New York Times editorial last week insisted (and argued) revealingly, January 6 is not in the past. It’s every day. One such staple, also promoted by Never Trump Republicans like Bill Kristol, is a studied focus on Republican state lawmakers currently keen to see reforms to voting rules and electoral machinery enacted to appease their Trumpist voters.

This is supposedly not a case of politicians doing what they always do, chasing popularity in the short term. It is a ploy to overturn the 2024 elections. Except that it would require that these same ambitious and promising ones, in three years when the fever of many Republican voters will have calmed down, oppose not only the majority of their state which has presumably voted for the Democrats, but also for many Republicans who would also oppose the cancellation of the vote.

This isn’t exactly how ambitious politicians behave and perhaps underscores Jan 6’s biggest disturbing pornography mistake, the assumption that a few hundred of Capitol Hill’s worst rioters are representative of the 75 million voters. from Trump.

Potomac Watch: Instead of stopping to reflect on last year’s shameful riot on Capitol Hill, the Democratic Party used the first anniversary to push its voting rights agenda forward. Images: Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

Appeared in the print edition of January 8, 2022

